Council dives in to budget discussion

With both, adding additional members would be $5 per person per day or $25 per person for passes.

Proposed fees for the library would add costs for photocopies of: 15 cents per page for black and white single-sided; 25 cents per page for black and white double-sided; 50 cents for color single side; and 75 cents for color double-side. It was pointed out that these fees were agreed upon and proposed by the library board.

A proposed daily solicitor’s fee would bring it down from $25 to $20. Johnson noted that the annual and per week fees were doubled last year, whereas the “per day” fee went from $10 to $25. This new fee would bring it in line with the straight across doubling done to the others a year ago. This impacts solicitors such as those that set up in local business parking lots, but those grow produce within a 100 miles of town and bring it in to sell are exempt from any fees.

Listed among the fees is $250 for fireworks stands, though there have been some concerns from vendors that this is too much. Council members said the fee is relatively low, and City Clerk Donna Rust noted it used to be $0 so the increase was surprising to them.