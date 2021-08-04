Council dives in to budget discussion

With the third and final reading of the City of Chadron 2021-22 budget coming up in September, Monday night’s City Council meeting — with council member Keith Crofutt absent — focused largely on the preliminary numbers and what the coming fiscal year could bring in terms of overall budget and fees.
Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson spoke in regard to changes in fees, the first of which is a straight $50 per day fee for rental of the airport bulk hangar. It was previously $45 daily in summer season — April 1-Sept. 30 — and $50 for winter season — Oct. 1-March 31. Johnson said the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) would charge $50 regardless of day, and switching to the set rate would help eliminate confusion.
The next proposed fees are for the aquatic center, though Johnson pointed out the proposed change is more in how the family passes are structured. Currently, she said, it’s written that people on a pass must be in the same household and on an income tax statement. That’s not happening, she said, and it falls to the lifeguards to monitor such things.
Her proposal, she said, is to have set names on a pass and those are the people who can use it. Under the proposal, the family/group pass would cover a group up to six people. Prices would be $350 annually, $130 quarterly, $60 monthly and $20 daily. A couple/single family pass would cover four people, with prices of $310 annually, $115 quarterly, $55 monthly and $12 daily.
With both, adding additional members would be $5 per person per day or $25 per person for passes.
Proposed fees for the library would add costs for photocopies of: 15 cents per page for black and white single-sided; 25 cents per page for black and white double-sided; 50 cents for color single side; and 75 cents for color double-side. It was pointed out that these fees were agreed upon and proposed by the library board.
A proposed daily solicitor’s fee would bring it down from $25 to $20. Johnson noted that the annual and per week fees were doubled last year, whereas the “per day” fee went from $10 to $25. This new fee would bring it in line with the straight across doubling done to the others a year ago. This impacts solicitors such as those that set up in local business parking lots, but those grow produce within a 100 miles of town and bring it in to sell are exempt from any fees.
Listed among the fees is $250 for fireworks stands, though there have been some concerns from vendors that this is too much. Council members said the fee is relatively low, and City Clerk Donna Rust noted it used to be $0 so the increase was surprising to them.
The proposed fee for development tax increment financing, LB 840 and planned unit development loan origination is one 1% of the loan amount. Johnson said in her research she’s found several communities who have charged such fees, and proposed the fee be at least $250. The applications require public hearing, and the $250 would help cover costs of publication notice for these hearings. It was indicated that council should look at what Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation is doing and follow their lead.
Another proposed fee would provide two options — one a 3% increase, the other, 5% — for after hours wastewater plant access, multiple family units and consumption fee.
Under the 3% proposal, plant access would go from $28.60 to $29.45 monthly. Multiple unit fees would see this same increase plus a 70-cent increase per additional unit each month. Consumption fees would be the base fee plus an increase from $1 to $1.03 per 100 cubic feet of water used in excess of 800 cubic feet.
Under the 3% proposal, plant access would go from $28.60 to $30. Multiple unit fees would have a $1.20 increase per additional unit each month. Consumption fees would be the base fee plus an increase from $1 to $1.05 per 100 cubic feet of water used in excess of 800 cubic feet.
Other suggested fee increases include 10% increases on compliance testing, replacement meters, pit lids and rings, and radio reads.
Speaking to the budget, City Manager John Sutherland said the operating budget in the General Fund without capital asset acquisitions is balanced. “In other words, expenditures to exactly equal revenues.”
Revenues in the General Fund are predicted to be $6,197,630, though this includes a federal grant of $1.5 million, leading to revenues expected to be 49.8% higher than last year’s budget.
The total General Fund budget includes capital asset expenditures of $1,759,500, and those expenditures will result in a deficit of $352,500. Sutherland further explained the investment of this yields an almost five-to-one leverage advantage to the city, “so we’ll pick up almost five times that amount in grant money, in order to make expenditures.”
The proposed General Fund budget also includes provision for a cost-of-living increase for all employees. This increase is currently budgeted at 2.5%, though it was pointed out there is room to further discuss employee compensation and later discussion indicated the increase could change.
Also, Sutherland noted, the proposed General Fund budget includes about $25,000 to implement the Nebraska Wage Equalization Standards of the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations.
There is an expenditure of $134,215 in the budget for the contingent reserve line, in response to discussion at the council’s budget workshop to begin reporting budget surpluses to the contingent reserve.
Also at the meeting, Jared Claussen was introduced as a new Parks/Cemetery employee, and Casey Keim was introduced as the new street superintendent. For more information on Keim, see the accompanying story from Page A1.
A resolution was passed to amend land development regulations to allow custom meat processing businesses in an agricultural district. Johnson said this is a change the Planning Commission has worked on for several months and recommended. Essentially, it would allow people on agricultural property to set up meat processing facilities under set regulations.
Dana Rider, who was present at the meeting, said he is looking to establish such a facility. Council wished him luck in the venture and noted he would have a strong local customer base.
Council also approved a consultant agreement with Olsson Engineers to perform a preliminary design phase for rehabilitating existing wildlife fence at Chadron Municipal Airport. Johnson said council thought they were approving this in May, but what was put together in May was kicked out by the FAA, causing them to start over. Further, the delay meant missing grant that would’ve provided full funding, so the City is on the hook for the full amount of preliminary engineering for the wildlife fence. The amount is not to exceed $47,000.
Thankfully, Johnsons noted, there is some money from the CARES Act that can be put toward the project. As to why the initial agreement was kicked back from the FAA, she said, “I think a lot of it had to do with personalities, and a new person in their positions that didn’t understand and wasn’t asking the correct questions of the Nebraska Department of Aeronautics (NDA).” Now, she added, conversations with the NDA are happening every other week.
Also with regard to financial matters, council will have a workshop on Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. to discuss where the American Rescue Plan Act funds should be spent. They also agreed to renew city insurance policies with the league Association of Risk Management for a three-year period beginning Oct. 1.
The city will be getting a sign at Second and Chadron to celebrate one of its “founding mothers,” Mary E. Smith Hayward. A woman suffrage leader, in 1895 Hayward refused to pay her taxed to protest women being unable to vote. She spoke at Nebraska’s state woman suffrage convention in 1897 and in 1913 carried the Nebraska banner in the Women Suffrage Parade as honorary president of the Nebraska State Association.
Hayward was born in Liberty, Penn. in 1842, but established a dry goods business in Chadron after taking up a claim west of the city in 1885. The M.E. Smith & Co. Building, built in 1890, once belonged to her.