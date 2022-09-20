Council finalizes 2022-23 budget

Monday evening, with Mayor Mark Werner absent, the Chadron City council approved several motions to finalize the budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.

The first action by council was to adopt the fee ordinance.

The water utility fee increases are:

0-300 cubic feet: increase from $1.85 to $2.04 per 100 cubic feet

301-5,000 cubic feet: increase from $1.95 to $2.15 per 100 cubic feet

5,001-10,000 cubic feet: increase from $2 to $2.20 per 100 cubic feet

Greater than 10,001 cubic feet: increase from $2.05 to $2.26 per 100 cubic feet

Golf course water rates are also increased to:

0-300 cubic feet: increase from $0.18 to $0.20 per 100 cubic feet

301-5,000 cubic feet: increase from $0.19 to $0.21 per 100 cubic feet

5,001-10,000 cubic feet: increase from $0.20 to $0.22 per 100 cubic feet

Greater than 10,001 cubic feet: increase from $0.21 to $0.23 per 100 cubic feet

Minimum charges for water meters increase as follows: 5/8”, from $10.40 to $11.44; 3/4”, from $14.30 to $15.73; 1”, from $18.70 to $20.57; 1.5”, from $34.10 to $37.51; 2”, from $51.15 to $56.27; 3”, from $71.78 to $78.96; 4”, from $138.88 to $152.77; and 6”, from $270.88 to $297.97.

Water service disconnect/reconnect for non-payment increases from $35 to $38.50. After hours disconnect/reconnect, as well as any other after hours call, increases from $100 to $110.

The turn on/off fee also increases from $10 to $11, and the late fee — applied to the water and sewer portion of the bill on the 16th of each month, goes from $15 to $16.50.

Commercial fire sprinkler taps would go from $75.50 $82.50 annually, and the Calvary Cemetery annual usage fees would go from $450 to $495. While there is no change to the fee scheduled for Saturday burials, it was noted that these must be completed at the cemetery by noon, or else the afternoon services fee applies. At $500, the afternoon fee is double to $250 morning rate.

Another change to the fee schedule is a building permit refund of actual labor costs, at a minimum of $100. Animal boarding fees would also increase to $20 per day, from the previous $7.

New fees on the list for the fiscal year are for the City Transit program. These are: $1 for a one-way trip, $10 for a ride to the airport; $5 one way or $10 round trip to Chadron State Park for the annual celebration or to Crawford for the Independence Day Parade; $1 one way for CSC rodeos and concerts.

Patrons of the transit service can also spend $20 for a ride pass, which actually grants an additional two free one-way rides. Rides are also offered to Rapid City, for the airport, medical reasons and for shopping. The Rapid City trip fares are based on the number of riders, with a minimum $40 for the round trip.

Council also approved an additional 1% increase in the City Restricted Funds Authority for the fiscal year, and following a brief public hearing set the final tax levy for the budget. The tax request is $1,232,538.35, about $34,000 more than the prior year’s $1,198,622 asking.

The asking is split, with $1,193,586 going to the General Fund and $38,952 going to the Public Safety Bond, though it was noted this is the last year for the bond.

The percentage increase is 2.84%, which includes the base limitation increase of 2% and the real growth increase of 0.84%.

The total assessed value of property went up from last year by 5.34%, with the levy at $0.42614 per $100 of assessed value.

Also in regard to the budgetary matters, later in the meeting City manager John Sutherland addressed the need to make sure council is using the money entrusted to them by the taxpayers in a responsible way.

Sutherland pointed out there is a fund surplus of more than $650,000 in the Streets Department, that the taxpaying citizens have entrusted to the City to make smooth streets but instead is sitting in the bank. It is the intention to acquire the equipment and employee skill sets to get more streets taken care of.

Sutherland further added the City shouldn’t put money in the bank, and when citizens pay hard-earned tax dollars they expect to see results.

In other action, council approved the application submitted by the Chadron Downtown Plaza Committee for LB840 Economic Development funds, in the amount of $10,300. The money will be used to pay for engineering and design services for the construction of restrooms at the Second Street Plaza.

Deb Cottier reiterated the importance of the council’s listening to the LB 840 Committee, as well as the effort that goes into projects such as the Second Street Plaza. She further added the plaza is nearly five years old, and the citizens are owed some speed on finalizing it.

Council authorized an application to the Dawes County Travel Board for an improvement grant, on behalf of the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association (NNTA), for construction of the first phase of the Cowboy Trail Connection.

George Ledbetter, treasurer of the NNTA, provided some background. Last year, he said, the City of Chadron applied to Nebraska Game and Parks for a Recreational Trails Program grant. The grant was awarded for $178,000, for development of the first mile of Cowboy Trail connection, from Ridgeview Road to McHenry Road along the railroad tracks.

Ledbetter further added this is the first part of the effort to connect downtown Chadron with the Cowboy Trail. When completed, the Cowboy Trail will extend almost all the way across the state. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, he said, recently expressed strong support for development of the Cowboy Trail’s western end. He also learned the trail, when finished, will be the third-largest state park in Nebraska; though only 50-100 feet wide, it extends more than 320 miles.

The request Monday evening was to have the City apply for a $44,000 grant from the Dawes County Travel Board’s Improvement Fund. Ledbetter explained this fund takes lodging tax and puts in toward promotion and improvement. There is plenty in the improvement fund yet to be spent since nobody has applied for it.

The reason for asking the City to apply for it, is because it’s on a reimbursement basis, Ledbetter further explained. While the NNTA board could apply for it, it would complicate the accounting process when it comes to reimbursement.

As to what would happen in the Travel Board doesn’t approved the grant, Ledbetter said the NNTA is ready to stand for the $44,000, as the organization has raised money for the project.

The revised public transportation drug and alcohol testing policy was approved, to ensure it is current and remains in federal guidelines.

The personnel manual was also approved, with the revision that regular full-time employees will be granted five days of annual leave upon completion of 30 calendar days of employment. After a year of employment, employees an additional five days. Employees who quit with less than one year of employment will not be paid for unused annual leave.

The purchase of a 2007 International SFA Tuck was approved for the Street Department, as well as the purchase and installation of a 10-foot plow. The total cost is $69,500, from the Capital Project Reserves - $55,000 for the truck, $14,500 for the plow.

Accounts at 335 Ann Street, 1050 West Highway 20, 755 Microtel Drive and 517 Ann Street were declared uncollectable and written off.

An $80,180 progress payment was made to Buettner Construction, for the 400 block of North Mears water main replacement project.