Monday night at their regular meeting, the Chadron City council looked over and approved the art design for the hilltop water tank south of Chadron just off Table Road.

The artwork was created by Gerry “The Gov” Kathol, who is already well-known for his designs in some of the Art Alley projects. Kathol said he was approached by Chadron Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gabby Michna last summer about the project.

“I worked on some sketches,” Kathol said, presenting the design to council. The finished project will be a 12’ x 64’ painting done in acrylic fall colors. In visiting with folks, Kathol said the majority of people want something that reflects the fur trade. To that end, one side of the mural has traders, with Native Americans on the opposite side and a trading post between the two.

“I’ve got a lot of time on my hands,” he said, and between him, Michna and Chadron Public Schools Art teacher Travis Hencey and Whitney Tewahade he expects it won’t take long. He also has a few other people who want to help, but unlike the Art Alley projects this will not be open to children.

Kathol said he can start drawing the design on the tank almost immediately, and would like to work during the cool weather.

City Manager Tom Menke said the tank was recently refurbished, and it’s expected the project to be finished by mid-June.

In other action, the council approved the audit for the 2021-22 fiscal year, presented by Michael Hoback of AMGL, P.C. Among the information presented in the audit, Hoback pointed out where the City of Chadron is in regard to other cities of comparable size; Chadron falls into the 3,000 to 10,000 population range, Hoback said.

Among the comparison in the audit is:

Valuation: $347,363,069 recommended; $274,569,715 in Chadron

Sales tax revenue is $450 per capita in Chadron, compared to the $254 recommended. Property taxes are $244 per capita, compared to the recommended $254. State allocation is $247 per capita, compared to $169. Lease is $15 per capita, compared to $135.

Unassigned fund balance/General Fund Expenditures are $62.70, compared to the recommended 30%, and the levy is 42.2 cents, though the recommendation is 45 cents.

Hoback had positive remarks about where Chadron is on benchmarks, and noted the city is doing well as a whole. However, he pointed out the wastewater fund operating revenue has showna negative percentage the past five years and may need to be looked at further.

A $14,501 bid from Bryce Landen was accepted, for purchase of one of the City owned lots on East Niobrara. The purchase leaves only three City lots in the Niobrara addition, each priced at $14,500.

Two applications for sidewalk construction, renewal and replacement were approved. Bruce McIntosh was approved for $2,000, to remove and replace a four-foot sidewalk and install an ADA approach at 20 North Mears.

Scott and Alyssa Ronken were approved for $2,655.75, to install a new five-foot curbside sidewalk at 315 North Morehead.

It was noted that the number of applications was significantly less than during the sidewalk program’s pilot year, leaving more than $25,000 of the allocated $30,000 for the program. Building/Zoning Official Janet Johnson said plans for this money include repairing and updating sidewalks at Second and Chadron Avenue, and the southeast corner of Second and Bordeaux.

A formal contract was approved for City Manager Tom Menke, who took the position earlier this year after serving in an interim capacity. The contract sets Menke’s salary at $99,840, and establishes benefits for the position. Further, it acknowledges Menke’s serving on the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education and his plan to continue serving until he retires or is not elected for any subsequent term.

Also at the meeting, three proclamations were read and approved. The first proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month. Educational Service Unit 13 AWARE Project Manager Terri Haynes noted this marks the fifth year for the AWARE grant for Chadron Public Schools. The grant helped develop the Hope Squad at Chadron Middle School three years ago.

Hope Squad Advisor Rebecca Dubs expressed her appreciation to council for having members of the squad and read the official proclamation. The students had just returned from installing green solar lights C Hill and marching to City Hall with mental health signs. The lights will remain on the hill through May.

Hope Squad, Dubs said, is a peer-to-peer mental health support group which is thriving at the school because of the students and parents supporting it.

A second proclamation was for Police Week May 14-20 and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day May 15. Police Chief Rick Hickstein said this a special time for all law enforcement, noting in 2010 he was able to go to the Law Enforcement Memorial which was a very moving experience. “This week means a lot to me,” he said, “and I know it means a lot to our staff.”

Hickstein further invited everyone to a ceremony at the Gordon Cemetery on Friday, May 19, at 5 p.m. for a procession and ceremony organized by Gordon Police Chief Clay Heath.

The third proclamation declared May 7-13 as Drinking Water Week, emphasizing the importance of clean, reliable water and asking citizens to protect water sources from pollution and practice water conservation.