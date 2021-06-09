Council motions help with FTD prep

With regard to the Historical Tours, this year marks the 10th for the tours. Figures portrayed on the tours include James Bordeaux, John Davenport, Doc Middleton, and Samuel and Nancy Palmer. The tours are at 4 and 7 p.m. July 10.

As for the parade, it is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 10. In addition to the regular parade, there will be a dog parade prior at the Dawes County Courthouse

Also during the meeting, two requests for LB 840 Community Development Funds were approved. Up to $60,000 was approved for the Dawes County Ag Society, to help fund the costs of a fire wall separating the new building from the existing building at the fairgrounds. The money will also be used for electrical work, and the construction of restrooms that are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Ag Society Board Member Casey Schumacher and Secretary Brooke Keim spoke on the application. Schumacher said the project of the new building began in 2019 when an October snowstorm knocked the building down. He noted the board has also been working FEMA to replace it, but it has to be ADA compliant. The original building was built in the 1930s.