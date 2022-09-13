Council moves forward on solar project

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Chadron City Council approved an option to purchase real estate west of Greenwood Cemetery for the purpose of a community solar generation facility.

Prior to approving the option, council heard from several people in favor of purchasing the land, as it would divest the community of reliance on fossil fuels and provide a renewable source of energy.

Also during the meeting, council approved a request from the Chadron Sharks Swim Team for a reduced rate of $300 for use of the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center for a November swim meet.

Council approved expanding the current City Transit services to outside the city limits.

Transportation Supervisor Julie Lawrence said the expansion plans are to allow transportation to and from the airport, Chadron State Park, and the Eagle’s Rest RV Park and Campground, and possibly to Hay Springs and Crawford. There have been verbal agreements prior, she noted, but wanted to have a set resolution.

During a public hearing, Deb Cottier spoke for the Chadron Downtown Plaza Committee, in regard to a recent application of LB 840 Economic Development Funds. She noted the application went to the LB 840 Committee in July, and that committee voted unanimously to recommend Council fund the planned project. It is, she added, money specifically to further what the plans are for the plaza.

Cottier further explained the downtown revitalization was begun in 2014 with a grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. A sizeable grant was provided for façade renovations, and there was encouragement to create a gathering space for events and activities in downtown.

In the narrative for the LB840 application, there are some notes as to what’s been done at the plaza, including additional lighting, shade sales, power and water infrastructure, a message board, a storage shed for plaza maintenance tools, and seating such tables and benches.

However, Cottier said, they haven’t been able to do everything they promised. In her estimation the two main items are engineering to determine if anything needs to be done with the grade and pitch of the lot, and some construction quality drawings for handicap-accessible restrooms. Both of these are addressed by the LB 840 application.

Council also took steps toward finalizing the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, such as adopting the second readings of the 2022-23 fee ordinance and appropriations ordinance, and adopting the salary schedule for the fiscal year.

Third and final readings for the fee ordinance and the appropriations ordinance are expected at the Sept. 19 meeting.

Other approved financial resolutions included a change order and a final payment, both to Buettner Construction, for the Niobrara Avenue water main connection loop project.

A financing proposal from Platte Valley Bank was denied, following a 4-1 vote in which Mayor Mark Werner was the only “aye”, for the purchase of a Bobcat Toolcat and attachments for the Chadron Municipal Airport, at a price of about $63,000.

A proposal was approved to transition 140 250-watt high pressure sodium street lights to LEDs, with ownership and maintenance transferred to Nebraska Public Power District. The light poles are primarily on Highway 385 and Highway, and have been flickering. City Manager John Sutherland it would take nearly $57,000 to replace all the lights as they are, and if the poles break it can cost up to $2,000 per pole to fix.

With NPPD taking over ownership and maintenance, the light bill for the city goes up by $217 per month for the replacements. Sutherland noted the bill for lights has been steadily decreasing since several of the downtown streetlights have been switched over to LEDs.