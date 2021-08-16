Council moves toward fee hike

Chadron residents could see an increase in their utility bills starting in a few months, as City Council indicated during its meeting Monday night that they are in favor of moving forward with a 5% increase on certain fees.
Under the proposed increase, after-hours wastewater plant access would go from $28.60 to $30. Multiple unit fees would have this base, as well as a $1.20 increase per additional unit each month. Consumption fees would be the base fee plus an increase from $1 to $1.05 per 100 cubic feet of water used in excess of 800 cubic feet.
Other proposed increases include 10% increases on compliance testing, replacement meters, pit lids and rings, and radio reads.
Additional changes to the budget include $50 per day fee for rental of the airport bulk hangar, $25 per additional person per day or $25 person for passes on six- or four-person family passes to the Chadron Aquatic Center.
Library fees would include 15 cents per page for black and white single-sided; 25 cents per page for black and white double-sided; 50 cents for color single side; and 75 cents for color double-side.
Solicitor’s licenses would drop from $25 to $20 per day, to be more in line with the general doubling of solicitor licenses from a year ago.
Application fees for tax increment financing would be $500.
The final reading of the budget will be at the council’s Sept. 7 meeting.
A topic heavily discussed during Monday night’s meeting of the Chadron City Council was the 2021-22 fiscal year salary schedule. Though ultimately no action was taken on the schedule, the meeting was an indicator that there could be some changes in the future.
Though previously on a 10-step scale, City Manager John Sutherland explained the League of Nebraska Municipalities asked members to provide information on the minimum and maximum salary range. Data was used from municipalities similar in size to Chadron to not only determine minimum and maximum guidelines for the city, but also a mid-point.
It was noted that for some positions, such as lifeguards for the aquatic center, it was difficult to find a pool of comparative municipalities. In many cities the size of Chadron, swimming facilities and therefore lifeguards are not year-round. Also on the topic of lifeguards, a proposal raised would increase the minimum for lifeguards, part-time library staff and seasonal staff.
The expectation, Sutherland said, is to place existing employees within this scale. It was pointed out that there are several employees, even those who have been with the City for several years, who make well below the proposed minimum on the scale. Council is looking to fix such issues, and also noted that adjustments would have to be made on the scale to ensure those with longevity and in leadership roles are still paid more than those just starting.
Another proposal that gained a positive reaction was to allow department heads discretion in what they would pay employees, so long as it fit within the guidelines.
Later in the meeting, Council indicated they were in support of moving from a 2.5% cost of living increase for City employees to 3%. Council member Joe Johndreau, who headed up the call for the increase, said it was the right thing to do for employees who have received little to no raise over the past few years. The revenue is available to provide the increase, he noted, and it was later mentioned that a half-percent increase means an overall increase of about $10,000.
Council member Keith Crofutt, though not against the increase, cautioned that this raise is perpetual and keeping the pay scale moving in coming years might be more difficult.
The current salary scale, as of Monday, is:
; Minimum; Mid-Point; Maximum
Finance Officer; Ș29.43; Ș34.64; 539.85
Human Resource Officer; Ș25.30; Ș29.55; 533.80
Utility Clerk; Ș16.12; Ș18.45; Ș20.77
Accounting Clerk II; Ș14.95; Ș17.38; Ș19.81
Accounts Payable Clerk; Ș14.95; Ș17.38; Ș19.81
Customer Service Clerk (PT); Ș15.21; Ș17.95; Ș20.68
Clerical Assistant; Ș15.21; Ș17.95; Ș20.68
Janitor (PT); Ș12.00; Ș13.69; Ș15.37
Chief of Police; Ș31.01; Ș35.90; Ș40.79
Lieutenant; Ș26.79; Ș31.06; 535.33
Sergeant; PER FRATNERAL ORDOER OF POLICE (FOP) CONTRACT
Police Officer; PER FOP CONTRACT
Animal Control/Code Enf - (PT); Ș15.45; Ș17.82; Ș20.19
Police Secretary; Ș14.82; Ș17.22; Ș19.61
911 Supervisor; Ș17.70; Ș20.44; Ș23.18
Dispatcher; PER FOP CONTRACT
Transportation Operations Supervisor; Ș16.60; Ș18.81; Ș21.01
Handi Bus Driver (PT); Ș12.00; Ș14.26; 516.52
Public Works Director; Ș32.35; Ș37.88; Ș43.40
Utility Superintendent; Ș26.02; Ș30.16; Ș34.30
Street Superintendent; Ș23.69; Ș27.88; 532.06
Shop Mechanic; Ș18.32; Ș22.05; Ș25.77
Parks/Airport Superintendent; Ș21.46; Ș25.79; Ș30.12
Airport Operations Supervisor; Ș18.34; Ș21.25; Ș24.15
Plan/Zone/Bldg Official; Ș21.85; Ș26.26; Ș30.66
Water/Wastewater Operator; Ș16.93; Ș19.56; Ș22.18
Street/Parks Maint Operator; Ș16.17; Ș18.71; Ș21.25
Library Director; Ș23.07; Ș26.50; Ș29.92
Asst Library/Tech; Ș14.85; Ș17.35; Ș19.85
Child Librarian/Tech; Ș14.03; Ș16.76; Ș19.49
Library (PT); Ș10.25; Ș11.85; Ș13.44
Aquatics Center Supervisor; Ș19.05; Ș22.86; Ș26.67
AC Assistant Manager; Ș11.92; Ș13.55; Ș15.17
Lifeguard/WSI/Operator; Ș10.50; Ș11.47; Ș12.43
Lifeguard; Ș10.25; Ș11.18; Ș12.10
Seasonal Labor; Ș10.25; Ș11.85; Ș13.44
Also at the meeting, the city approved sponsoring a grant application from the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association (NNTA) for recreational trail program funds to complete construction of the first phase of the Cowboy Trail Connection.
Brittany Helmbrecht, chair of the NNTA, provided an update on the project. It will connect from Chadron to the start of the Nebraska Game and Parks’ Cowboy Recreation and Nature Trail about five miles outside of town. There has been a lot of work, Helmbrecht said, with the city first agreeing to an easement between the city and the railroad in 2018, signing a memorandum of understanding in 2019 and signing the official easement in 2020.
Soon after signing the easement, she said, NNTA was able to do an engineering study from September of 2020 through February of 2021. The NNTA also received a grant to complete construction engineering and design.
Helmbrecht emphasized that the NNTA is not asking for money from the City, as the organization understands its role is to raise the money to build and maintain the trail project. What is being asked is for the City to support the grant, as a government body is needed to sponsor. Moving forward, a city employee will work with NNTA on the grant, the application for which is due Sept. 3, among other responsibilities.