Council moves toward fee hike

The final reading of the budget will be at the council’s Sept. 7 meeting.

A topic heavily discussed during Monday night’s meeting of the Chadron City Council was the 2021-22 fiscal year salary schedule. Though ultimately no action was taken on the schedule, the meeting was an indicator that there could be some changes in the future.

Though previously on a 10-step scale, City Manager John Sutherland explained the League of Nebraska Municipalities asked members to provide information on the minimum and maximum salary range. Data was used from municipalities similar in size to Chadron to not only determine minimum and maximum guidelines for the city, but also a mid-point.

It was noted that for some positions, such as lifeguards for the aquatic center, it was difficult to find a pool of comparative municipalities. In many cities the size of Chadron, swimming facilities and therefore lifeguards are not year-round. Also on the topic of lifeguards, a proposal raised would increase the minimum for lifeguards, part-time library staff and seasonal staff.