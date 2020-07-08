Council OKs offer for CARES grant

Council also approved resolution to declare two automated external defibrillators as surplus property and authorize their disposal. Police Chief Tim Lordino said sometimes equipment is sold, but the defibrillators should be destroyed as they are almost nine years old and unserviceable.

Lordino said the defibrillators are carried in the cruisers, and have already been replaced. The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department does a great job, he added, but they are volunteers who are not regularly at the stations. When a call for a defibrillator comes in, often police officers can reach the scene much quicker, and officers have saved quite a few lives.

In his report, City Manager Yanker reminded everyone of the upcoming budget workshop on Tuesday, July 14.

Janet Johnson reminded everyone there is a free swim at the aquatic center this Saturday from 12-6 p.m. The swim usually happens on Memorial Day.

In closing council member comments, Chery Welch said she was recently made aware of the Black Indigenous People Of Color (BIPOC) group, and is making an effort to read books and listen to music created by such people. She further added the council is welcoming to everyone but she wants ideas of creating Chadron as a city for liberty and justice for all. She wants the BIPOC group to know “I am your ally.”