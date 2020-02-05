Council OKs tapping cash reserves

Welch noted the cost for the improvements could come out of the contingency, which is essentially the City’s cash reserves. In the budget, Yanker noted, there is $202,000 set for contingency. This would transfer into cash reserve for the next fiscal year.

Welch agreed with Klein that changing out the lights of the police station would be an obvious choice. She respected the opinion that the project could be budgeted for next year, but put forth the council could not wait because of the incentives and they could potentially pay off the project within a few years.

Crofutt pointed out the incentives will still be there after the next budget cycle, and there is no hurry. He said it would be irresponsible to dig into the contingency for something that’s not an emergency when there is still quite a bit of the budget year left.

Bannan, in an effort to move discussion forward, suggested a motion to proceed with further energy audits of City facilities, discussion of getting firm numbers for actual costs and further discussion. Welch pointed out she asked for the audit presented Monday seven months ago, and she didn’t want wait several months for further information. Instead, she said, the money should be invested now and the City can start chipping away at the investment to pay it off in a few years.