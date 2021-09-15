Council passes budget, rates, salary schedule

At their Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting, Chadron City Council formally approved the budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-22. The budget takes a significant, nearly 20% jump from last year, to a total $19,116,894 with a General Fund of $7,327,197, though it should be noted that much of this increase is the result of COVI relief funds and stimulus money. Though the money will be used across the next three years, it must be included in the current budget.

Property tax remains the same at 43.65 cents per one hundred dollars of assessed value, though valuation did rise by 4% so the city will have $1,198,662 in property taxes coming in, an increase of just under $50,000 compared to last year. Of this, $1,160,055 will go to the General Fund and $38,567 will go to the Public Safety Bond.

Also included in the budget it a 3% pay raise for city employees except those under union contracts.

Though property tax remains the same, council approved a 5% increase to sewer fees. With the increase, monthly base unit fees go from $28.60 to $30. Multiple unit fees have this base change, as well as a $1.20 increase — from $24 to $25.20 — per additional unit each month. Consumption fees are now the $30 base fee plus an increase from $1 to $1.05 per 100 cubic feet of water used in excess of 800 cubic feet.