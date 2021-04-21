Council passes on lot purchases

Zoning is also an issue, as both sides of the street are zoned residential. Per city regulations, a maintenance facility is not allowed in a residential zone. In order for it to be re-zoned for such a facility, it must be commercial. The nearest commercial property is two blocks away and not contiguous with the lots. Johnson said it would not be a good idea to rezone the two parcels, as it would require rezoning everything between the city dog park and the Maple Street lots. Otherwise it would be “spot rezoning,” which is not recommended.

In other action, council approved a series of resolutions to allow for the building of a new wildlife fence at the Chadron Municipal Airport. These include an agreement, application and all the certificates needed so the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Division of Aeronautics can put in place the grants needed for the preliminary engineering for the fence.

Several special designated licenses were approved, including five for the Chadron Chamber of Commerce. The permits will allow for the sale of beer during the summer’s Bands on Bordeaux weekly summer concert series. Bands will take the stage at Railroad Park on First Street between Main and Bordeaux.