Council passes on lot purchases

As part of their action agenda at Monday night’s meeting, the Chadron City Council approved a motion to pass on the purchase of three lots on Maple Street that have been vacated by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). The lots and buildings on them were considered for use as city maintenance facilities.
The three parcels were previously used as maintenance facilities by NDOT, with 505 Maple on the west side of the street being the salt building and storage yard. On the east side, 700 Maple was a maintenance facility and 718 Maple was construction offices. In total the appraised cost for the three parcels is $362,000.
Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson reported that she, City Attorney Adam Edmund and former city manager Greg Yanker visited last year about which direction the City would like to go with the lots, as they were offered up for sale.
About a month ago, NDOT District 5 Engineer Doug Hoevet asked what the decision would be, Johnson said, noting that she had been directed to have conversations with Edmund as to what they could legally do.
Johnson further added that, according to a Phase 1 assessment, there is likely asbestos in the buildings and environmental spills into the ground including petroleum products and chemicals used for de-icing. Cleaning up these environmental hazards could significantly increase the overall cost of the lots.
Zoning is also an issue, as both sides of the street are zoned residential. Per city regulations, a maintenance facility is not allowed in a residential zone. In order for it to be re-zoned for such a facility, it must be commercial. The nearest commercial property is two blocks away and not contiguous with the lots. Johnson said it would not be a good idea to rezone the two parcels, as it would require rezoning everything between the city dog park and the Maple Street lots. Otherwise it would be “spot rezoning,” which is not recommended.
In other action, council approved a series of resolutions to allow for the building of a new wildlife fence at the Chadron Municipal Airport. These include an agreement, application and all the certificates needed so the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Division of Aeronautics can put in place the grants needed for the preliminary engineering for the fence.
Several special designated licenses were approved, including five for the Chadron Chamber of Commerce. The permits will allow for the sale of beer during the summer’s Bands on Bordeaux weekly summer concert series. Bands will take the stage at Railroad Park on First Street between Main and Bordeaux.
One of many regular summer Chadron events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the 2021 Bands series will take place on July 8, 15, 22, and 29, and Aug. 19, from 6-9 p.m. each date. Chadron Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gabby Michna is excited to have the event return, and hopes it will benefit from being near the carnival during Fur Trade Days and from the final concert being close to the start of the 2021-22 Chadron State fall term on Aug. 23.
Special designated licenses were also approved for The Ridge and Favorite Bar, which will join other downtown businesses in providing beer gardens during Fur Trade Days.
There will be a new ADA bus with a wheel chair lift being used for the Chadron Public Transportation System. The vehicle replaces a 2008 bus that had over 124,000 miles on it. The cost of the new bus is $75,000, which will be paid for through the Federal Transit Administration
City boards will see a couple new faces, with council appointing Cory Brennan to the Business Improvement District Board and Bryce Gerlach to the Tree Board, filling a vacancy created with the resignation of Phil Lollar.
A resolution was approved to set a special hearing for Monday, May 17 at 6 p.m. The purpose of the hearing is to consider levy of a special assessment for maintenance of the Business Improvement District. The special assessments to be levied are for paying costs of maintenance, repair and reconstruction, and the proposed levy would be $1.75 per front foot.
Following a presentation of the 2019-20 fiscal year budget by Michael Hobak of Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway and Luth, P.C., council moved to accept the audit. A detailed report of the audit will be available in The Chadron Record’s April 28 edition.