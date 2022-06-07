Council progresses on reorganization

Monday evening, Chadron City Council spent considerable time discussing the reorganization of City departments.

City Manager John Sutherland began the discussion, noting the proposed reorganization has been in development for several months, and presented a drafted organizational flow chart for the City staff. He further pointed out the proposal retains the Public Works Department and moves the Finance Officer and Human Resources Officer as direct reporters to the City Manager.

There has been a good exchange of ideas, Sutherland said, and this direction goes toward the goal of making clear to whom each City staff member responds.

It was pointed out, however, that this is part of the City Municipal Code and a change here would impact other areas. It’s been suggested, and the money requested for this year’s budget, to hire an outside firm to update the entire Municipal Code. Money has also been requested to update the personnel manual including job descriptions, and it was indicated the full array of planned changes would be done together at a later date.

George Klein suggested incorporating all of the changes at one time, rather than pieces here and there, which could help alleviate the need to return to completed items to make sure they fit with everything.

Council member Miles Bannan concurred with Klein, adding it’s been several years since everything has been gone through completely. He also indicated his support of having an outside firm handle the updates.

Council member Joe Johndreau said the personnel manual and city code both need to be updated, but that the reorganization of the City departments is something that needs to be done now.

Johndreau said the Administrative Department is more a philosophy than a department, as it’s a bunch of people working together for the best interests of the City. The drafted flow chart, he said, gives a better flow of action and a clearer picture.

Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson emphatically asked that, if they plan to update job descriptions, that they do it within a year. She pointed out she has been waiting for three years to have a position description updated, and in the meantime the person in that position has not been assessed equally in regard to pay.

Further discussion on the reorganization is expected to continue at future meetings.

In action at Monday’s meeting, the council approved a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide compensated work therapy for general labor services until January of 2023.

Lonnie Stuckey with the VA Black Hills explained the compensated work therapy program is designed to get veterans back into the labor force through partnerships with community-based employers such as the City. The program provides pay for these employees, and the City or other partner then reimburses the program. Stuckey further added one of the overall goals is that the partners take the veterans on as full-time employees.

An amended Title VI non-discrimination plan for the City of Chadron Transit Program was approved, a formality to ensure the plan is under the correct name, as the transit program was formally titled “Handi-Bus.”

A progress estimate was approved to Buettner Construction in the amount of $57,620.35, for the North Pine Street water main connection lop project.

Several licenses were approved for the sale of alcoholic liquor on July 8 and 9, during Fur Trade Days. Approved were The Ridge, Bean Broker, The Favorite Bar, Fryday’s and Wild’s

The regular area for alcohol sales during Fur Trade Days was enlarged as well. Previous years, the area resembled an “X” with Second Street and Main Street being the center. This, year, following a recommendation from the Nebraska State Patrol, Police chief Rick Hickstein noted the new area will be a square with borders of Bordeaux Street, Third Street, Morehead Street and Third Street.

Council member Bannan, who is also a member of the Fur Trade Days Board, noted the new area will help free up some event security folks, as the previous area created several angles and corners and thus more presence. This means more event security will be available to respond to big problems.

It was further pointed out that, even though the new area encompasses the carnival space, the carnival wants no alcohol there. People will be warned well ahead of time that they must empty such beverages before entering the carnival space.

A second special designated license was approved for The Ridge, allowing the business to sell alcoholic liquor on Thursday, July 7, a day prior to the main Fur Trade Days celebrations.

Bannan noted the carnival will not be ready and open that same Thursday.There will be a live concert by Alexa Winston at Second and Main, as an incentive for people to stay downtown following the opener of Bands on Bordeaux. The license granted to The Ridge allows for alcohol sales during the Alexa Winston event.

A liquor license application was also approved, following a public hearing, for NE Panhandle CK, Inc., more commonly known as Country Kitchen. Wes Roberts, one of the four people taking over the business, said he looks forward to continued service and making the community proud. Together, the four partners have been with the restaurant 43 years.

Police Chief Hickstein gave his approval for all of the special licenses and the license transfer.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0