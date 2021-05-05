Council progressing on city manager

During the Monday evening meeting of the Chadron City Council, Vice Mayor Cheryl Welch spoke to the status of a contract with John Sutherland of Rapid City, the current selection for the city manager position.

Council chose to go with Sutherland, one of their final two candidates, after primary selection Scott Meszaros of Seward, Alaska declined prior to contract negotiations. However, council members have noted that that Sutherland and Meszaros were very close in score when looking at the matrices used to select the candidates.

Welch said it was a good sign that both the council and Sutherland have said they look forward to working with each other. A committee consisting of Welch, Council member Keith Crofutt, City Clerk Donna Rust and HR Director Bev Bartlett met with Sutherland and offered him a contract last week. He has since met again with the committee and has some requests, which Welch said they will discuss.

The committee would like to have negotiations with Sutherland settled so the council can vote on his appointment at their May 17 meeting. The hope is that he will be able to start on June 1.