Council receives draft evaluation plan

City Manager John Sutherland presented proposed performance evaluations to council, emphasizing they are in an early draft format so councilmembers could see it and provide feedback.
Council member Cheryl Welch pointed out that, included in the evaluations is the phrase “Chadron’s pay is significantly non-competitive. She was appreciative of the wording that the purpose of these evaluations is to acknowledge annual performance and employee length of service as key elements of compensation decisions. Further, she said, they state this is an effort to correct inequities in compensation and ensure the city gets the performance it needs from its employees.
The intent is to evaluate employees at the start of the new year, and Sutherland believes every employee deserves the opportunity to sit down with his or her manager at least once a year to get some sense of performance vs. the expectation.
Mayor Mark Werner was appreciative of language that there would be no discussion of wages or increases during evaluation meetings, and questioned what the process would be going from evaluation to actual increases. Sutherland said it would be the decision of council during budget discussions. He further indicated if an employee evaluation warrants a pay raise, that raise would be reflected in the pay period following evaluation.
It was also pointed out that some accounting practices would have to be set up to ensure all evaluations are complete before pay raises are determined, so all of the raises are not going to whichever department finishes its evaluations.
Also at the meeting, council approved a reduced rate of $75 per hour — for a total $300 — for the Chadron Sharks swim team, for use of the aquatic center to host a meet on Oct. 30.
Melissa Peters noted the meet is sanctioned by Wyoming Swimming, Inc., the local swimming committee of USA Swimming. She further added the meet has a draw for novice swimmers from not only Chadron but also Scottsbluff, and cities in South Dakota and Wyoming.
Swim meet fees that must be incurred, aside from the facility fee include: a $50 fee from the Sharks club to Wyoming Swimming, $146 for two officials registered in USA Swimming and $73 for a meet director registered in USA Swimming. Individual participant fees to Wyoming Swimming are $7, $2 each for event awards, and $10 for facility fee.
This means a swimmer competing in four events would pay $25 — $7 for participation, $2 for awards in each event and the $10 facility fee.
The minimum costs that the swim club would not recoup is $269, which includes the sanction fee, and fees for the meet officials and director.
It’s hoped that there will be a minimum of 30 competing swimmers for the meet, which would bring in $750 in participant fees, but with the meet being a new event that number is a guess at this point. For nearly 15 years the Sharks hosted an annual meet with 115 swimmers attending. The club is currently fundraising for updated technology, including an electronic timing system at an estimated cost of $30,000.
Peters also pointed out that hosting a local meet would be beneficial to increase visibility and membership at the aquatic center, and because participants from out of town would spend money on lodging meals and shopping.
A final plat was approved for the Haynes Subdivision of a tract located in the southwest quarter of Section 31, Township 33 North, Range 48 West of the Sixth Principal Meridian in Dawes County (Country Club Road). The plat is for a 3.05-acre tract of land that owner John Haynes would like to offer for sale.
A memorandum of understanding with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for FAA-owned navigational aid facilities for the support of air traffic operations at the airport. The FAA’s lease at the airport expires on Sept. 30, and the FAA has made a national policy determination to use the memorandum format to cover land sites and easements for existing navigational aid facilities.
An agreement with the State of Nebraska was approved, for the acquisition of a small bus for Chadron Public Transportation. The bus remains State property, but the city is allowed to use it. It was indicated that public transportation ridership is up and the bus is necessary.
Council also heard from Joseph Applegarth, who presented the idea of a comprehensive recycling center. Applegarth noted the recycling of resources such as paper, plastics, glass and metal is equal to food recycling. He further said “the way we waste our food is astonishing.” Among the idea he presented were giving food that would normally be wasted to the needy. He pointed out there are programs in Chadron that do this already.
There will be food products that are “too far gone,” Applegarth said, suggesting they be used to feed farm animals. Products that are “utterly repulsive,” he said, should be composted.
Applegarth also noted he has gone before the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) board with the idea of a recycling center many times and went nowhere. He was hopeful to get the council on board and use that influence to persuade the SWANN board toward such a facility.
Though council appreciated Applegarth’s presentation, they indicated that they were ntoa group that could mandate people to recycle and compost.