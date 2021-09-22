Council receives draft evaluation plan

A new tool to ensure fair and equitable pay raises to city employees was presented to the Chadron City Council by City Manager John Sutherland at the council’s Monday meeting.

City Manager John Sutherland presented proposed performance evaluations to council, emphasizing they are in an early draft format so councilmembers could see it and provide feedback.

Council member Cheryl Welch pointed out that, included in the evaluations is the phrase “Chadron’s pay is significantly non-competitive. She was appreciative of the wording that the purpose of these evaluations is to acknowledge annual performance and employee length of service as key elements of compensation decisions. Further, she said, they state this is an effort to correct inequities in compensation and ensure the city gets the performance it needs from its employees.

The intent is to evaluate employees at the start of the new year, and Sutherland believes every employee deserves the opportunity to sit down with his or her manager at least once a year to get some sense of performance vs. the expectation.