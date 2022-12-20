Council recognizes employee milestones

During the Monday night meeting of the Chadron City Council, three employees were recognized for their years of service. Water/Wastewater Operator Michael Vollman has been with the City for five years, Utilities Clerk Lori Storbeck has 10 years and building/Zoning Official Janet Johnson has 35.

Joe High Hawk was named the 2022 Employee of the Year. Prior to the announcement, it was noted the three nominees for the award are from the Street Department, those being High Hawk, Joe Fry and Dustin Glass.

In action at the meeting, following a brief public hearing a liquor license was approved for 4 Hermanos, LLC, doing business as Molcajetes Mexican Restaurant.

During the hearing, restaurant operators and siblings Paulina, Gerardo and Raul Guzman were present. The trio expressed their gratitude for the community for how welcomed they feel and their plans to stay in the community for a long time.

Police Chief Rick Hickstein said he reviewed the application and reached out to the Liquor Control Investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol, and they both are in favor of approving the license.

The restaurant also received written support from Tony Tangwall of the neighboring Spirit of Faith Church.

In other action, payments were approved for three projects. A $290,898.81 progress payment was made to Fuller Construction for the wildlife fence project at Chadron Municipal Airport. A second progress payment was made to Fuller in the amount of $40,000 for the water line loop at Stockade Road. A third payment was $182,588.13 to Wilkinson Industrial for the east water tank recoating project. It was noted Wilkinson bought out McGill Restoration, the firm that was originally awarded the bid for the project.

Council approved the 2023 calendar of meetings to be on the first and third Mondays of each month at 6 p.m. Exceptions are moving the first January meeting to Tuesday, Jan. 3, in recognition of the New Year holiday, and moving the first September meeting to Tuesday, Sept. 5 in recognition of Labor Day.

Also during Monday’s meeting, Police Chief Hickstein re-introduced council to Officer Sam Cafferty, and administered his oath of service. He explained Cafferty had been with the department a year ago, but had some issues getting into the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Academy. He applied himself, returned to Chadron in July, went to the academy in August and recently graduated.

Cafferty said to get into the academy there is a physical standard test, and that he had become complacent so he did not pass. He further added that made him realize law enforcement is something he really wants to do, so he put in the work and lost 60 pounds and he’s here to stay.

From Kuna, Idaho, Cafferty already had ties with Chadron as he played football with the Eagles for three seasons.

New employees were introduced as well, including Clerk Kaycee Barnes and Parks/Cemetery Employee David Gifford. Barnes noted she has lived in Chadron her whole life and is happy to be here, while Gifford attended college at CSC and is happy to return.

Fire Chief Branden Martens spoke to council about the need for a new ladder truck. The current truck, he said, is a 1999 model. While it’s been a good vehicle, in the past six months it failed a test and required repair. He cautioned if the truck is kept the repair bills will continue to increase to keep it in good and usable condition.

Martens also reported Chadron has 16 2.5 story buildings or larger, not counting the downtown. According to the fire insurance rating (ISO), the city needs to have one ladder, at minimum of 100 feet. The current ladder is 75 feet. Martens further recommended going to a platform on the ladder truck.

Cost for the truck is estimated at $1.2 million minimum. In January, Martens would like to put a committee together to put vehicle specs together, as it could take 2.5-3 years or more for the truck to be built.

Martens also pointed out the nearest ladder truck is 50 miles away, or in Valentine or Rapid City. Also, he said, having the new truck would improve the Chadron ISO for homeowner’s insurance.