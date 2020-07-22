Council reviews master water plan

Another event that could be put on hold is the 2020 Leadership Development classes. Cottier said getting 12 people together once a month for a full-day session would be difficult, and it would be a burden at this point to ask businesses for their assistance in the classes. She said a decision on whether to have the classes must be made by September.

Ron Moore, owner of The Ridge, presented concerns to council in an effort to clarify information that has been reported about his business. The Ridge, was denied a special designated license for a beer garden at the council’s June 15 meeting for infractions such as serving minors and serving alcohol past 1 a.m.

Moore noted in July of 2018 he had a server playing a phone and allowing people sit on the patio at the business and drink until 1:30 a.m. On Feb. 15, 2019, he was investigated for having an illegal alcohol promotion. He explained he asked his staff to come up with ideas to bring in customers. One of these was a drink that had 10-12 shots. Though this drink was required to be shared between four people, someone put in online as a drink for a race.