Council reviews master water plan

As part of their regular meeting Monday evening, the Chadron City Council, with council member Cheryl Welch absent, reviewed the Water System Master Plan.
City Manager Greg Yanker began the discussion with some history on the plan itself. Completed in January of 2018, the plan identifies the current condition of the water system, as well as what system improvement should be completed in order to supply adequate water flow, pressure and quality to maintain the current system and ability for future growth and development.
The plan breaks projects into three categories: short-term, those needed in 2019-2033; mid-term, those needed in 2034-2048; and long-term, those needed in 2049-2063.
Short term improvements include pipe replacement, north tank construction and valving, wellfield booster pumphouse improvements, treatment plant improvements, improving the infiltration gallery and dam, addressing ventilation, and the north tank transmission line in town. The total estimate is $22,417,541. Yanker noted the current focus is going to be on the short-term improvements
Mid-term improvements include pipe replacement, pressure control valves, hilltop tank replacement, golf course infiltration gallery pipe reconstruction, wellfield transmission line pipe reconstruction, and replacing an 80- year-old tank and a 100-year-old tank. The total estimate is $29,687,682.
Long-term improvements continue the pipe replacement, and also include Hidden Valley tank and plant booster pump, a wellfield chemical feed system, new wells, dam dredging and wellfield transmission pipe reconstruction. The total estimate is $19,899,341.
Since the development of the plan, fiscal year 2018 saw the west tank construction and valving completed. This was already under construction prior to the completion of the Master Plan. There were no projects completed in fisal year 2019, and for the current fiscal year what has been proposed is the installation of a generator at the water treatment plant, at an estimated cost of $275,000.
A rate increase is required to in order to complete identified projects. Proposed rates were provided for a typical 1-inch residential meter. The proposed plan rate should be at $49.87 per month – water only – for 2019. The city is currently at $27.88 per month for 6,000 gallons of water used, $21.99 a month behind the proposed rate. The plan proposed an increase of 7.5% from 2019 to 2020 with a final total rate of $53.63 per month in 2020. Additional funding needs to be identified in order to complete projects in the proposed timeframe.
Yanker spoke to the rate increases from fiscal year 2017-18 to 2018-19. In terms of base meter fee, there was a 40-cent increase specifically on residential meters, from $9 to $9.40. On overall consumption, there was an increase of $1.35 to $1.75. For the general user, it averaged out to about a 20% rate increase in water. It was pointed out this was not an increase to a City bill, but just to the water side.
Looking at water collection, Yanker pointed out from 2017-18 to 2018-19 there was about an additional $40,000 of additional revenue. Total usage went down, he said, so when the City looked at the 2018-19 budget higher revenue was projected that fiscal year than what was collected. Further, the smaller increase to the base fee against the large increase overall consumption was intentional to allow end users the ability to affect their billing based on their usage.
Moving forward, Yanker said a proposed increase would be a $1 increase to the flat fee and a 10-cent increase to the consumption fee. This averages out to $1.70 per month per user, based on general usage, with no increase on the wastewater end.
In council action, Resolution No. 2020-60 was approved to establish a Law Enforcement Reserve Force and adopt the Chadron Police Department General Order — Reserve Office Force manual pursuant to Nebraska State Statutes. Additionally, Resolution No. 2020-61 was approved, naming Mark Hunt as a law enforcement reserve officer for the Chadron Police Department.
Police Chief Tim Lordino noted the police department is short staffed currently, four below capacity as of Monday. Hunt, he said, is the security supervisor for Chadron State College and has a background in law enforcement. Hunt also has a valid reserve officer certification in Nebraska, which essentially gives him the authority Lordino has.
Hunt can be used by the city for 100 hours per year, providing additional manpower for special events if needed. Hunt would also be used to help execute search warrants and escort prisoners, among other responsibilities. Lordino said Hunt would not be used in such a capacity to incur extra costs over the department’s current budget.
Lordino added the shortage of officers is not something unique to Chadron and impacts the whole stated. He pointed out a recent training at the law enforcement academy had more than 50 open spots but less than half of those were filled.
All action taken by City Council during the meetings held via Zoom on April 6 and 20, May 4 and 18, and June 1 and 15 were ratified.
City Manager Yanker was appointed as the City representative to the Heartland Expressway Association. Former representative Milo Rust retired earlier this year.
Resolution No. 2020-62 was approved, for the final payment of $10,019.02 to Fuller Construction for street repair.
Also at the meeting Deb Cottier, executive director of Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC), reported things are going as expected for this time of year. Cottier also provided updates regarding a couple event, including the governor’s Wild Turkey Hunt. She noted the event has currently been paused, though it was previously scheduled for Oct. 7 & 8. The decision to pause the event was based on several factors, Cottier said, the most critical of which is the age and health of the landowners, without whose help the hunt is not possible.
Another event that could be put on hold is the 2020 Leadership Development classes. Cottier said getting 12 people together once a month for a full-day session would be difficult, and it would be a burden at this point to ask businesses for their assistance in the classes. She said a decision on whether to have the classes must be made by September.
Ron Moore, owner of The Ridge, presented concerns to council in an effort to clarify information that has been reported about his business. The Ridge, was denied a special designated license for a beer garden at the council’s June 15 meeting for infractions such as serving minors and serving alcohol past 1 a.m.
Moore noted in July of 2018 he had a server playing a phone and allowing people sit on the patio at the business and drink until 1:30 a.m. On Feb. 15, 2019, he was investigated for having an illegal alcohol promotion. He explained he asked his staff to come up with ideas to bring in customers. One of these was a drink that had 10-12 shots. Though this drink was required to be shared between four people, someone put in online as a drink for a race.
A month later, on March 16, 2019, he did have a server who served a minor, which resulted in a 20-day suspension. On April 28, 2019, the business had its five-year anniversary party. Though there were people watching the door, Moore said, a minor “waltzed in” with three other guys. This same minor testified at the informal hearing that he snuck in.
“None of my people said they served him,” Moore said. “I’m not saying one of them did. A lot could have happened.”
Moore said the actual hearing date before the Liquor Commission was June 4. Regarding the need for a special designated license, Moore said someday they might need one but likely not this year.
In order to keep future incidents from happening, Moore noted everyone hired goes through proper alcohol serving testing, and he plans to have people at both the front door and patio door.
Though Welch was absent from the meeting, Mayor Bannan read a note from her stating she would not vote for Moore to get a special designated license unless he guaranteed ID’s would be checked at the door for everyone who looks under 35 years old.
Moore said he would not do it every time, as he has regular customers who come in two to three times per week. He said checking identification every time would be “not even so much time consuming as a waste of time.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!