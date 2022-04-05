Council sets to filling empty seat

Those who would like to sit on the Chadron City Council, at least for the next seven months, can now submit their letters, as during Monday night’s meeting council formally accepted the resignation of member Keith Crofutt with great appreciation for his dedication, work and perspective.

In a letter, Crofutt stated his resignation is effective March 31, and the decision was not made without great consideration. Crofutt further stated in his letter, “I hope you all continue to try and make the best decisions for Chadron, with integrity, and absent personal agendas.” Crofutt was contacted, but declined further comment on the matter.

City Manager Adam Edmund explained that, by statute, Mayor Mark Werner must proffer forward a name of someone to fill the vacancy at the next council meeting, April 18. The council will vote on whether to accept the candidate, but failing a majority vote in favor the mayor will proffer another name at the following meeting until a candidate is selected. That person will then sit on the council at least until the Nov. 8 general election.

The election ballot itself will now have two separate races for Chadron City Council — one for the seats held by incumbents Cheryl Welch and Werner, the other for the newly-vacant seat. The person elected to the vacant seat will fill out the remaining two years of Crofutt’s term.

There are six candidates aside from the incumbents, and any of the six are eligible to apply for the vacant seat. As for whether any of the losing candidates from the May primary election are eligible for it in the November general election, Edmund said more research is needed to determine that.

It was also noted during the meeting that people should research about what being on the council entails, and write letters clearly stating their reasons and qualifications for being on the council. Deadline to have letters submitted is Thursday, April 14.

There will be a new business coming to town, as council approved the rezoning of 341 and 349 West Third Street from R-2 Urban Family Residential to CC Community Commercial. The rezoning allows for a Scooter’s Coffee, which will be primarily drive-thru, to be built where the former Brun’s Coin Laundry, Lariat Car Wash and Ice Cream Shop were.

Hay Springs residents Jay and Jessamyn Voss have been working with the coffee franchise to open a Chadron location. The estimate is that the new business will bring 20-25 jobs, most of them part-time.

Some environmental study is still being done, though the sale is expected to close by the third week of April and the business open in May.

There was some concern that customer headlights would be bothersome to neighbors, but a fence blocking the lights will be erected on the south side of the property. Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson said Scooter’s has been exceptional to work with and very thorough, and the neighbors are delighted.

Five parcels were declared as substandard and blighted, and in need of redevelopment under the Nebraska Community Development Law. Those parcels are: west of Maple, Sixth to Eighth Street; Department of Roads parcel east of Maple Street; Department of Roads parcel west of Maple Street; the old hospital property, 800 block of Morehead; and a parcel west of Highway 385, 10th to 16th Street.

Casey Schumacher raised concern the blight designation was getting into the arena of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) housing, which he noted is a big problem in the State of Nebraska.

“When Tax Increment Financing is your number one economic development tool that shows me your taxes are too high,” Schumacher said. He further cautioned the use of TIF could cause a large portion of community needs to land on the backs of other entities.

Marguerite Vey-Miller provided a letter in support of the designation, noting that “The purpose of designating land as ‘blighted’ is to make the way clear for development of the property. Designating land ‘blighted’ allows access to development funds from [the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).] . . . .If Chadron wishes to have money invested in the properties proposed for the blighted designation, then a vote for the blighted designation is a sensible step.”

Vey-Miller further pointed out in her letter that declaring a property blighted is not an insult to neighbors or something that causes loss in property value, but is a legal term that qualifies property for financial benefits in redevelopment.

Also during the meeting, Julie Lawrence was introduced as the new public transportation supervisor. City Manager John Sutherland noted Lawrence has only been on the job a few days and already has some good ideas she’s working on.

A proclamation was read declaring April as The Big Event Month. According to the proclamation, The Big Event, scheduled for this Saturday, has fostered relationships between the City of Chadron and Chadron State College since April 2013. It creates service-learning opportunities for Chadron State College students, faculty and staff and encourages a tradition of gratitude and volunteerism in the City of Chadron. The City recognizes the positive impact The Big Event has on both the community and Chadron State College.

Chadron State Communication Professor and Department Chair Shaunda French-Collins expressed appreciation to the community for the support they’ve provided to keep The Big Event going. With it being the 10th year for the event, French-Collins said any CSC alumni that have been on Big Event staff are invited for a dinner this Friday.

Street Superintendent Casey Keim reported that during the next fiscal year, the department will be installing new street signs along high traffic routes including the downtown district, Highway 20, 10th Street and Ridgeview. The new signs will be three inches larger, going from the current six-inch size to nine inches, which will make them more visible.

In other Street Department news, it was noted at the meeting by City Manager John Sutherland that the current Streets budget does not provide adequate funding for street repairs. In an effort to maximize the available funding, the Street Department will be handling a street project themselves rather than contracting it out.

Looking at the numbers, Keim estimated that the same project done by contractors at a cost of $162,000 could be done by the city team for about $40,000. Keim further added work on major projects such as Highways 20 and 385 could still be contracted out.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0