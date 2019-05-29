With preliminary 2019-20 budget numbers showing a shortfall for the City of Chadron, council members and staff will be working to bring the budget into balance before its July 9 budget workshop.
After reviewing the initial figures, the city council began discussing its philosophical approach to the next fiscal year that it would like to see the staff consider as it prioritizes needs.
Among the directions council provided: recouping at least some of the costs for services that benefit individuals and keeping the mill levy stable.
The total revenues built in to the budget’s general fund for 2019-20 at this early stage are more than $330,000 lower than what was budgeted for the current fiscal year. City staff has also budgeted $88,000 less in the street fund revenue line items as it is still in the dark on what it’s highway allocation will be.
The water and wastewater funds also show a decrease in revenues of a combined $150,000, as the city sees reduced usage, possibly due to rate increases implemented last year.
On the expense side of the preliminary budget, a 3% wage increase has been included for staff, whose salaries were frozen in the current fiscal year.
The proposal is a starting point and could change before the council approves the budget in September. With many of its job descriptions falling outside the wage scale compared to the city’s array of seven cohorts, council members are concerned about how to take care of employees, meet its state-mandated obligations and keep the budget fiscally sound.
“What are our responsibilities as a council?” Councilman Mark Werner asked.
With 15 positions 10-30% below comparability, Councilman Cheryl Welch is troubled.
“It’s also up to us to do the right thing by our employees,” she said.
Mayor Miles Bannan warned, however, that chasing comparability is an annual event. When one city raises its wages, others follow suit and that cycle continues to drive up comparability within the array, he said.
“It’s a never-ending upward spiral.”
Councilman George Klein agreed, saying that soon the city could find itself cutting staff to be able to pay the remaining staff. It’s about finding a balance, Bannan added.
The preliminary figures also include a list of capital asset needs – major items the city would like to accomplish in the coming year if funding is available, though it’s clear the city will not be able to fund all of the requests.
Given the $1.3 million difference between expected revenues and expenses in the preliminary figures, and the council’s desire to keep the mill levy at its current rate, the council must determine whether or not it can maintain the same level of services for residents. While the members expressed a desire to maintain the same level of service, at least one councilman doesn’t think it will be possible.
“I think we’ll have to cut,” said Vice Mayor Keith Crofutt.
Much of the city’s discretionary funds are allocated in the Parks Department, said Bannan. Should deep cuts be required, that department could be impacted the most. Welch suggested the city review its use of chemicals in the parks, as well as its watering schedule in an effort to find savings. A reduction in chemicals may also benefit the environment, she said.
That may change how the parks look, and goes to the heart of any talks about level of service, Bannan said.
“That’s a discussion we can have, on what that expectation is,” said City Manager Greg Yanker.
City staff also suggested the council look at recouping a more proportional rate from some of its services that are geared to individuals, such as swimming lessons and the community gardens. The council voted to increase swimming rates this month for the current fiscal year and expressed support for reviewing other fees during the budget process.
Welch also said during the discussion that she hears from the public a lot about streets and believes that should be a priority, while Crofutt said if the public read the master water plan they might feel differently.
“My priority would actually be the water system,” he said.