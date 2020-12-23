Council to appoint Rust interim city manager

During the Monday night meeting of the Chadron City Council approved a motion to offer the Interim City Manager position to former Public Works Director Milo Rust. Mayor Mark Werner made the motion, as well as a proposed salary pro-rated based on the hours Rust puts in and outgoing city manager Greg Yanker’s salary.
Councilmembers noted Rust’s background and experience with different departments make him a good choice for the interim spot. Joe Johndreau said it would be nice to see growth of the city’s “bench” of active employees who would be able to fill the spot, but he understands there is a bit of time crunch.
Werner plans to meet with Rust and another council member to further discuss the position.
As discussion turned to the timeline of hiring a new city manager, former mayor Miles Bannan made the announcement that he’s interested in the position. He removed himself from any further discussion of the hiring timeline.
While there was some lengthy discussion of how the hiring process should proceed, addressing whether an outside firm should be utilized to find candidates and how to ensure there is no council bias in who is selected, discussion was ultimately tabled. It was decided that council, at its Jan. 4 meeting, should act on the job announcement and set a date for a workshop to hash out the rest of the timeline.
In council action, several bids were approved for city vehicles. A bid of $27,245 for each of two 2021 Ram 1500s, for a total $54,490. The trucks will be used by the Parks and Utilities departments. A bid of $32,478 was also approved for a new 2021 Dodge Durango for the Chadron Police Department was approved.
The money for the vehicles will come through USDA grants, and City Manager Yanker noted in recent discussions it was found the USDA has not received appropriations for those grants. However, he said, it is very favorable the grants will be received.
Yanker further explained the bids were brought before council because the city would still have to spend a whole dollar amount for the purchases then get a reimbursement. Regardless of when the grants came in, he said, the purchase price would be the same.
An agreement with the Nebraska Department of Roads was renewed for the 2021 calendar year. Under the agreement, NDOR is responsible for surface maintenance on 8.08 lane miles within city limits. This includes 4.42 miles on Highway 20 from the west city limits to the east, 2.7 miles from the south city limits to 10th Street on Highway 385, and .96 miles from 10th to the Highway 20/385 junction.
The State agrees to pay the city $2,100 per lane mile for performing surface maintenance. With regard to snow, removal within city limits is the responsibility of the city. Under the agreement, the city agrees to pay $665 per lane mile of the 8.08 miles mentioned above.
Further, NDOT owes the city $11,298 for maintenance within the city limits on 5.38 lane miles. The city owes NDOT $1,795.50 for snow removal on 2.7 lane miles on segments of Highway 385 from the south city limits to 10th. Therefore, $9,502.50 is due to the city.
It was also mentioned that this is the last year for the current agreement, and a new one will be drawn up next year.
A lien was approved on the property at 230 Lake Street. Records indicate there is an outstanding balance of $84.72 on the property, of which $59,71 is sewer and water, and $25.01 is landfill.
A revised council meeting schedule was approved. For 2021, council meetings will be the first and third Monday of each month. The exception is July and September, to accommodate Independence Day and Labor Day. In those months, the first Monday meeting is rescheduled to the first Tuesday.
Also during the meeting, all public works and public safety employees were announced as the 2020 Employees of the Year, because of their frontline responsibilities with the COVID-19 pandemic while also performing their normal responsibilities for the city.
Several city employees were recognized for reaching milestone. Kelly Overshiner in Administration, Carl Spicher with the Chadron Public Library, Wade Yada with the Street Department and Patrick Youngwith the Police Department have hit five years of service to the city, Mark Cloyd with the Police Department and Kimzi Zuver in Administration have reached 10 years, and Sheryl Chambers with the Handi Bus has reached 40 years. It was further noted Chambers was one of the folks who helped pioneer the Handi Bus.
Employees reaching milestones and the Employees of the Year were recognized Tuesday at the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department Training Center.