Council to appoint Rust interim city manager

Further, NDOT owes the city $11,298 for maintenance within the city limits on 5.38 lane miles. The city owes NDOT $1,795.50 for snow removal on 2.7 lane miles on segments of Highway 385 from the south city limits to 10th. Therefore, $9,502.50 is due to the city.

It was also mentioned that this is the last year for the current agreement, and a new one will be drawn up next year.

A lien was approved on the property at 230 Lake Street. Records indicate there is an outstanding balance of $84.72 on the property, of which $59,71 is sewer and water, and $25.01 is landfill.

A revised council meeting schedule was approved. For 2021, council meetings will be the first and third Monday of each month. The exception is July and September, to accommodate Independence Day and Labor Day. In those months, the first Monday meeting is rescheduled to the first Tuesday.

Also during the meeting, all public works and public safety employees were announced as the 2020 Employees of the Year, because of their frontline responsibilities with the COVID-19 pandemic while also performing their normal responsibilities for the city.