Council to seek in-house candidates first

Council member Cheryl Welch feels they would have great success with an in-house search, and member Joe Johndreau said if it turns out to be a bust they can always go a different route. Mayor Mark Werner was also in favor of the in-house method, and further encouraged council members to look at their schedules to schedule a workshop next week to further go over the job description and amend the overall timeline for hiring a city manager if necessary.

Council also agreed to a formal contract with interim city manager Rust, effective Jan. 4. Under the contract Rust’s salary is based on an hourly rate of $47.98, not to exceed $99,798.40 annually. With the contract being for an interim, benefits such as insurance, retirement and leave were not offered. During closing comments, council members expressed their appreciation to Rust for filling the interim.

A recommendation was approved to purchase a 150-kilowatt natural gas generator and automatic transfer switch from Cummins through the Source Well Program for the Water Department.