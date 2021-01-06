Council to seek in-house candidates first

After some lengthy discussion as to how to move forward in recruiting for the Chadron City Manager position, Monday night the Chadron City Council — with council member Keith Crofutt absent and council member Miles Bannan abstaining from discussion formally approved seeking a candidate in-house rather than using an independent consulting firm.
The position was recently vacated by Greg Yanker, who resigned after three years to return to the engineering field. Former Public Works Director Milo Rust, who retired on June 8, is filling the position during the interim. Bannan abstained from the discussion of how to proceed forward, as he has expressed interest in the permanent City Manager position.
Council also discussed and approved advertising for the position in local and regional print media, as well as through various online sites, many of which are used in collaboration with the print media choices. Though initially not setting a specific date in February as to when they wanted to begin initial review of the candidates, council later set a firm date of Feb. 11.
City Attorney Adam Edmund noted the decision to do an in-house search for the position would get the ball rolling a bit faster. Edmund further pointed out that if council finds an ideal candidate after the initial review in February they can go ahead and hire him or her, but if not they can continue the search.
Council member Cheryl Welch feels they would have great success with an in-house search, and member Joe Johndreau said if it turns out to be a bust they can always go a different route. Mayor Mark Werner was also in favor of the in-house method, and further encouraged council members to look at their schedules to schedule a workshop next week to further go over the job description and amend the overall timeline for hiring a city manager if necessary.
Council also agreed to a formal contract with interim city manager Rust, effective Jan. 4. Under the contract Rust’s salary is based on an hourly rate of $47.98, not to exceed $99,798.40 annually. With the contract being for an interim, benefits such as insurance, retirement and leave were not offered. During closing comments, council members expressed their appreciation to Rust for filling the interim.
A recommendation was approved to purchase a 150-kilowatt natural gas generator and automatic transfer switch from Cummins through the Source Well Program for the Water Department.
Utilities Superintendent Tom Menke said the current generator is from 1967. The item is a top priority to take care of, he said, and the recommendation for the new generator and switch is part of the process. As Cummins is the same company used for equipment at the wastewater plant, Menke said it’s a natural fit for when they come out to do service checks and preventative maintenance.
Through the Source Well program, the cost of the equipment is $38,990.33, significantly less than the $250,000 initially budgeted for it.
Bank depositories were declared for the 2021 calendar year, including Bank of the West, First National Bank of Chadron, First National Bank Omaha, Security First Bank and Farmers State Bank.
Mayor Werner also proclaimed January 2021 as National Radon Action Month and encouraged every member of the community to test their homes. Radon is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and the lead cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. It is found in one in every 15 homes in the U.S., and may be present in a home but not surrounding buildings.
Following the proclamation, council members shared personal experiences of having lived in homes with high radon levels or knowing people who have had loved ones pass as a result of lung cancer caused by the gas.
Free radon test kits are available by contacting Panhandle Public Health District ad 308-487-3600, extension 108.