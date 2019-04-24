Three more northern Panhandle counties have been added to the list of those eligible for federal disaster assistance in connection with damages from Winter Storm Ulmer in March.
Dawes, Sioux and Sheridan counties received the federal declaration last week, joining Box Butte County, which was on the initial list released by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Eighty-one counties and five tribal areas declared disasters in the wake of the storm, with 76 counties and all five tribal areas approved for various FEMA programs. The four northern Panhandle counties have been designated as eligible for assistance to carry out emergency and permanent work to repair damages to public infrastructure, including roads, said Region 23 Emergency Management Director Nan Gould. Total damages in dollar figures are still being calculated, she said, though the FEMA declaration verifies that the four counties have reached their threshold amounts, which are based on population.
Sioux County has the lowest threshold at $4,955.58, while Box Butte has the highest of the four at $42,744.24. Dawes County had to document at least $34,777.96 in damages to qualify for federal assistance. Sheridan County’s threshold is $20,672.82.
Counties will have to cover 12.5% of the costs of the repairs, with the state picking up 12.5% and FEMA responsible for the remainder of the costs.
Low-interest federal disaster loans are also available through the Small Business Administration for non-profit organizations that are providing essential services of a government nature, including in Dawes, Sioux and Sheridan counties.
Dawes County Interim Road Superintendent Larry Hankin said all 34 roads closed in the days after Winter Storm Ulmer remained closed Monday, though he planned to discuss the status of the roads during Tuesday’s Dawes County Commissioners meeting.
“With the rains, everything’s muddy again. We are waiting for it to dry out,” Hankin said.
As soon that happens, road crews should be able to make decent progress on repairing the county’s roads, he said.
Nebraska Game and Parks is also warning the public to drive cautiously on park roads throughout the Panhandle. Road surfaces are saturated and becoming damaged from use, the agency says. Not all hazards have been marked, and problems continue to develop as traffic and moisture continue, meaning drivers need to take extra caution while traveling.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced this week cattle losses from the severe weather that hit the entire state will likely be lower than initially feared. The agency's director, Steve Wellman, said while no firm number has been calculated in terms of cattle killed, it's likely to be in the thousands, not in the hundreds of thousands, according to the Associated Press.
The Farm Service Agency cannot release specific loss information, but Bobbie Kriz-Wickham, public affairs and outreach coordinator for the agency, said most producers are reporting losses of 10-40 head, with more isolated cases of larger losses. Ranchers have until April 29 to file for assistance through the Livestock Indemnity Program and until May 1 to seek aid in disposing of cattle carcasses.