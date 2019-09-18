Dawes County will discontinue its revolving loan fund, which has helped create or retain 87 jobs since 1992, in light of a new interpretation of the regulations that govern such funds.
Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation Director Deb Cottier first alerted the county to her concerns about the program, which NNDC administers for the county, three weeks ago. Last week, after an unsuccessful effort to determine if the state would allow the county a waiver, she recommended the commissioners inform the state that it will terminate its program.
The county’s revolving loan fund dollars originated from a Community Development Block Grant provided to the county and loaned to Hahn Forest Products in the early 1990s. The company then repaid those federal dollars to the county, which invested them in a revolving loan fund. Since 1992, the county has made 31 loans available, totaling $1,597,700. Those loans helped create or retain 87 jobs, Cottier said.
“Dawes County has done what they said they would do,” she said.
But a recent interpretation of the regulations by the state’s Department of Economic Development says the county has failed to comply because it loaned the money to businesses within the city limits of Crawford and Chadron. DED believes Dawes County should have made all of its loans to entities outside the city limits of those towns because the original loan was for a company outside of city limits.
“That is complete news to us at NNDC,” Cottier said. After all, all businesses in the county, regardless of where they are located, benefit the county as a whole, she added.
“There’s absolutely no question this program is valuable,” she told the commissioners last week. A long list of new requirements for compliance under the state’s guidelines make it unattractive for NNDC to continue administering the grant on the county’s behalf.
“The ultimate goal of the state is that they want the money back,” she said.
After searching for waivers or other alternatives for the funds, she could find no solution for the county other than dissolve the revolving loan fund.
“My best suggestion is to let the money go back to the state of Nebraska,” Cottier said.
Dawes County Deputy Attorney Adam Edmund agreed that the county needs to extricate itself from the CDBG loan fund, as the state’s position is that the money belongs to them and was granted to the county for use under certain conditions. While the county has operated the fund in good faith, continuing under the new regulations will be cumbersome.
Still to be determined is how the county will reach an agreement with the state to repay the funds and how loans that are currently in place will be administered for the remainder of their terms. As of Aug. 31, the county’s revolving loan fund has $347,362 loaned out.