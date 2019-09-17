The Dawes County Commissioners approved its 2019-20 fiscal year budget with an increase in its mill levy and tax asking.
During a special meeting Monday, the commissioners passed several resolutions related to its budget authority, including one setting the mill levy for the 2019-20 year at 0.391230, up about 2.5 cents from last year. The commissioners spent a full day earlier this month reviewing the budget line-by-line because the requests put the mill levy above .50-cents, exceeding the county’s allowable limit by law.
The budget for the 19-20 fiscal year comes in at $11,153,674, including $800,000 in cash reserves. The general fund is budgeted to spend $4,792,051, roughly $1,500 more than in 2018-19. The road budget, however, will see a significant increase, jumping from $2,025,629 in 18-19 to $3,404,176 this year. The road budget includes $125,000 for flood damage repairs.
In total, the higher mill levy will generate $3,690,411 in tax dollars for the county, including $43,723 allocated to pay for the Dunlap Road improvement bond. The 2019-20 tax asking in dollars is just under $328,000 more than last year.
Only three individuals were at the public hearing on the budget: Mark Haynes, Gary Fisher and Mark Betson. Haynes noted the increase in expenditures in previous years and discussed the assessment practices for commercial and residential buildings as compared to agricultural assessments. Betson inquired about the use of what appears to be a $100,000 tractor to mow road ditches, and learned that the tractor is leased by the county. He also inquired if that is an option on other types of heavy equipment.
“We can’t buy new,” said Commissioner Jake Stewart, noting that the road department will have to purchase a used grader instead of a new one. “We can’t buy $260,000 machines.”
“And as farmers we can’t either,” Betson said.