The Dawes County Commissioners could decide as early as next week on where or not the sheriff can begin housing female inmates locally.
The commissioners are expected to vote March 26 on the issue of hiring two more female jailers, which would allow Sheriff Karl Dailey and Jail Supervisor Steve Crile to include a female jailer on every shift, a requirement to house female inmates.
The discussion is the result of skyrocketing costs to out-source female inmates. In the most recent claims paid by the county, was a $9,400 bill to house female inmates in Scotts Bluff County. The county also pays Box Butte County an average of $1,800-4,000, Crile said. Neither of those bills include dozens of hours of deputy time spent on transporting inmates to and from Dawes County for court appearances, vehicle maintenance and fuel expenses.
Video appearances by prisoners could decrease the transport costs, but the technology has limits to how useful it is, said Dawes County Court Judge Russell Harford. Short arraignments can – and have – been done by video appearance, but longer hearings, particularly those when witnesses will be called, do not work well when prisoners appear from a remote location.
“They have a hard time hearing, and they can’t see anything,” Harford said, noting that the camera allows them only to see the judge on the bench.
In addition, jails like Rushville and Alliance don’t have a place for prisoners to appear by video conference; prisoners in those towns would have to be transported to the local county courtroom in order to access the video conferencing system available to the county courts Harford said. The Scotts Bluff County jail and court systems have their own in-house video conferencing, which does not allow Dawes County to provide that service to inmates there unless Scotts Bluff County agreed to use the same software available to Dawes County.
Should the county approve hiring two additional female jailers, it would cost the county an additional $74,000 per year, but that’s likely to be cheaper than out-sourcing the inmates long-term, Crile said. The county has also confirmed that Sheridan County is willing to house Dawes County’s overflow male population if necessary at no cost, as long as Dawes County houses Sheridan County’s overflow female population.
The court system also approves of the change, Crile reported to the commissioners last week.
“It would save time and delays in the court system,” he said, noting that cases are often delayed due to road conditions during the winter. That increases costs in individual cases.
Women are being arrested at higher frequencies today than in previous years, and jail staff do not believe the trend will disappear.
“(The court) is seeing a higher number of women getting in trouble,” Crile said. “Right now we’re losing money, and the jail budget is going to be in bad shape.”
Alliance charges Dawes County $60 a day to house an inmate, and Scotts Bluff can charge up to $75.
“That’s money we could have kept here,” Crile said.
As of last week, the county was paying other jails to house seven female inmates. If those seven inmates were out-sourced to other jails for six months each, the cost to the county would be $82,000, said Commissioner Jake Stewart, before transport costs are taken into consideration.
The Dawes County Jail has room for up to eight females, though that number could increase to 10 or 12 if the male prison population was low enough. Scotts Bluff County is the only option currently for sending inmates elsewhere, because jails in Alliance, Rushville and Bridgeport are all full.
“And this is the slowest time of the year,” Dailey said.
The jail budget has already shot past its bottom line for this fiscal year, which ends in June. But hiring new female jailers and bringing the county’s female prisoners back to Chadron as soon as possible would slow the bleeding, Crile said.
The Dawes County Jail has a bunk capacity of 19 prisoners, though it can house 21-22 with temporary beds, an approach they try to limit to 24-36 hours of use.
“We fight real hard not to have an overcrowding issue,” Dailey said.