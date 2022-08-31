County court judge Harford retires

Today, Aug. 31, is the Honorable Judge Russell Harford’s final behind the bench.

Harford’s journey to Chadron began in his hometown of Lead, S.D. After graduating high school in 1971, he wanted to work with his friends at the Homestake Gold Mine. Before it’s closing in 2002, the mine was the largest and deepest gold mine in North America, and a good summer job for youth.

However, since he was only 17 when he graduated — just a year under the minimum age for working the mine — he was unable to join the crew that year.

Instead, he became a dispatcher for the Lead Police and Fire Department until the next summer. He was old enough to work the mine then, but it wasn’t meant to be as the mine went on strike six weeks later.

“So there I was, without a job,” he said. The slump didn’t last long, as he recalled an FBI recruiter had come to the high school. Joining the FBI as a clerk in the summer of 1973, Harford was off to Washington, D.C.

Being a clerk, Harford was eligible for a special program that would give him priority for FBI agent classes if he completed a four-year degree. He would work with the agency during the day, and earned his degree after four years of night classes at the University of Maryland. About a year before he finished college, the program changed at the FBI so clerks no longer had priority for agent classes.

Living in the suburbs of D.C. in the early ‘70’s Harford added, was fairly dangerous. A couple of his roommates were mugged, and his car was broken into while parked at his apartment complex. Being from South Dakota, he still wanted to be in law enforcement but not in Washington. He further added new FBI agents were staying in Washington, or going to cities like New York or Detroit, none of which were appealing to him.

He left the FBI, pursuing a job with State Patrol. He applied with Minnesota and Nebraska, choosing the latter because it paid more. Following his training, he started with Nebraska State Patrol and was was stationed in Lincoln for a year, then Gordon for a year, before transferring into the Drug Division and coming to Chadron.

Eight years later, “I got the wild idea that maybe I wanted to go to law school,” he said. Though this meant moving his wife and three kids to Lincoln for his schooling, Chadron had already left a positive impression on Harford.

“I really like Chadron a lot. I like the people, I like the area. I’m from the Black Hills, so it’s close to family. So after law school, I came back.” He worked with Bevin Bump for a couple years, and was also the deputy county attorney in Alliance four days a week. Following that, he went to private practice alongside Marty Connealy and George Watson for 21 years.

After County Court Judge James Hansen’s retirement in May of 2009, Harford was selected to fill the position in September of the same year and has been doing it ever since.

As for why he chose to retire, Harford said simply, “I’m getting old.” He will turn 69 this Thursday. “I’ve worked full-time since I was 18, and after 50 years it’s time to retire. I’ve got six grandkids who are really active and I want to spend more time going to their activities.”

He also plans to do more fishing, which he did a lot of growing up. He added with a laugh that he could’ve gone fishing in the Potomac River in D.C., but might wind up catching a body rather than a fish.

The Black Hills of South Dakota will again be his home, as he’s moving to Spearfish where he still has some family.

As to the cases he’s seen over the past 13 years, Harford explained county court judges deal with a volume of cases for crimes like driving under the influence, minor in possession and shoplifting rather than high profile crimes like murder.

“It’s kind of the same thing over and over, and unfortunately over and over by some of the same people,” he said. “It’s like an assembly line. We run them through and get to the next batch.”

Harford had no desire to become a district judge, as he enjoyed the county position. Further, he noted, district judges handle all the divorce cases. Having handled divorces in private practice, he knew how stressful they could be.

Harford hasn’t been a judge strictly in Dawes County, as he helps cover the 13 counties in the Panhandle that make up the 12th Judicial District. He’s predominantly worked in Dawes, Sioux and Sheridan counties. Judge Paul Wess handles the middle area, Judge Randin Roland is based out of Sidney, and Judges James Worden and Kris Mickey handle Scotts Bluff and Banner counties.

Regarding a successor to the judgeship, Harford explained a process begins Sept.9 when the Judicial Resources Commission determines whether the vacancy will be filled. There has been effort in the past to take a position away from the 12th District, he said, though he expects that won’t happen.

Once it’s decided the vacancy will be filled, there’s another process through which attorneys can apply for the spot. The Judicial Qualifications Committee will interview applicants at a public hearing and determine if anyone is qualified. If there’s at least two, those names are sent to the governor for the final interviews and decision.

Harford said the entire process doesn’t happen overnight and could take a couple months. He’s hopeful a replacement will be found before the end of the year, as Judges Roland and Wess will handle his usual caseloads every Wednesday; Wess will also handle the Sheridan County cases on Thursdays.

Harford has enjoyed his time as a judge in the district, and praised the court staff he’s worked with in all of the counties. “They’re just top-notch, good people. They’re really dedicated to their jobs and care about how they do their judges.” He further added the other county court judges do a great job also.

Support from the community is also something Harford appreciates, noting he’s been retained in office after his three- and six-year evaluations.

“I think, for the most part, people appreciate what we, as judges, do. Usually both people don’t win and both people don’t lose. There’s a winner and a loser, and sometimes that’s difficult."