County COVID deaths hit double digits

“This year is so different. Our teams are overcome with appreciation for the 140-plus individuals and organizations who have chipped in to treat us to a local restaurant meal.”

Engel further expressed appreciation to health care providers across Nebraska for “continuing to provide your patients with the best possible care in one of the worst possible situations . . . In a year where protecting public health has required sacrifices of every single Nebraskan we really need to share Public Health Thank You Day with the public, all of you. Local health departments want to thank our communities for their work so far to contain the spread of COVID-19. There are literally thousands of examples of great efforts across the state, and we wish we could highlight you all. Since we can’t, we urge you all to highlight each other. Publicly thank businesses, neighbors, friends and yourselves when you catch one another masking, changing your Thanksgiving plans and generally avoiding crowds, close contacts and confined spaces.”