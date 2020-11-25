County COVID deaths hit double digits

Another Dawes County COVID-related death reported the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 19 — a male in his 70s — set the total number at 10. The number of total Panhandle deaths as of Monday afternoon was 49.
“We wish to express our sincerest condolences . . . We send their friends and loved ones peace and comfort during their time of loss,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.
Total confirmed cases in Dawes County as of Monday afternoon were at 437, with 355 recovered and 72 active. Sioux County had 16 confirmed cases with 11 recovered, four active and one death. Box Butte had 554 confirmed, 421 recovered, 130 active and three deaths. Sheridan had 252 confirmed with 195 recovered, 53 active and four deaths.
Chadron Public Schools had dropped back down to one active cases at the high school, with six quarantined staff and students. Chadron State also had a decrease, with 15 total cases — 13 in students and two in staff — on Monday afternoon.
Last Wednesday, Nov. 18, saw the college close events and facilities to the public until further notice to help reduce potential spread of COVID-19. This includes all college buildings, as well as equipment or materials located in the Nelson Physical Activity Center, the Sandoz Center, the Student Center, and King Library. This decision does not affect classes, campus visits by prospective students, and students scheduled to take the ACT.
In a letter to campus, CSC President Randy Rhine stated the decision was necessary and responsible in response to the increased numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region and its impact on the healthcare infrastructure.
“CSC has always been proud to collaborate with community and regional leaders and serve as a welcoming home for so many,” he stated. “That role will return when it is safe to do so. Unfortunately, for the time being, the responsible decision is to close our doors to the public.”
Panhandle-wide there are 2,343 active cases and 2,822 recovered, with 82 hospitalizations.
The cumulative positivity rate for the Panhandle is now over 20%, with 5,212 total positive cases out of 24,667 tested.
There have been 114,061 total positive cases in the state as of Monday, with 976 active hospitalizations. Hospital bed availability is at 30%, ICU bed availability is at 25% and ventilator availability is at 70%.
During a press conference Monday with Nebraska’s local health department directors and others, Engel spoke to the significance of the day. “Each year,” she said, “The Monday before Thanksgiving marks Public Health Thank you Day. This is the day that public health directors like myself typically pause to thank our hard working teams or hear messages of gratitude from a handful of community members
“This year is so different. Our teams are overcome with appreciation for the 140-plus individuals and organizations who have chipped in to treat us to a local restaurant meal.”
Engel further expressed appreciation to health care providers across Nebraska for “continuing to provide your patients with the best possible care in one of the worst possible situations . . . In a year where protecting public health has required sacrifices of every single Nebraskan we really need to share Public Health Thank You Day with the public, all of you. Local health departments want to thank our communities for their work so far to contain the spread of COVID-19. There are literally thousands of examples of great efforts across the state, and we wish we could highlight you all. Since we can’t, we urge you all to highlight each other. Publicly thank businesses, neighbors, friends and yourselves when you catch one another masking, changing your Thanksgiving plans and generally avoiding crowds, close contacts and confined spaces.”
While celebrating what people have done, Engel emphasized we still need to do more. “The current situation is the most severe we have seen yet during this pandemic. Nebraskans must act quickly and decisively to ensure that we see universal masking statewide. We must restrict our social gathering severely, ideally to only the people we live with. And while it is disappointing to say we must rethink our Thanksgiving and likely our Christmas holidays to keep them small and avoid travelling or hosting travelers, know that when we ask Nebraskans to make difficult choices to stop the spread of this virus we are not insulated from the consequences.
“Our families include teachers, health care workers and first responders. Members of the local health department families all are working in restaurants and other businesses that are struggling to balance financial viability with health and safety. We have lost relatives and friends we could not say goodbye to because of COVID. Our own kids and grandkids have missed out on school and athletic events. We have loved ones whose mental wellbeing is being tested by the enormity of everything related to COVID. We know the devastation that these kinds of struggles can cause.”
While not able to be with her own family for Thanksgiving, Engel said she has much for which she is thankful, including the partnerships of those working in our local schools. “Nebraska schools deserve our gratitude.”
According to a statement from Panhandle Public health, participating in virtual gatherings or limiting celebrations to with those within your own household pose the lowest risk for COVID spread. Please help slow the spread of COVID and preserve hospital capacity.
If you choose to celebrate with people outside of your household, it is recommended to hold only small, outdoor gatherings and ensuring that attendees maintain a safe social distance. If you plan to host or attend a small, indoor celebration: wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands often and limit the number of people who handle and serve food.
Traveling increases your risk of exposure and the spread of COVID-19. The best way to prevent the spread of COVID this holiday season is to stay home.
