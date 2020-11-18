County COVID deaths up to six, dial further into red

State hospitalization numbers will be key in the coming weeks, as they will be a large factor in determining public health restrictions. Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced Nebraska will take a phased approach to such restrictions based on the percentage of staffed hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients. As soon as the percentage of coronavirus-related hospitalizations increases above certain thresholds, restrictions will be tightened. If the percentage of coronavirus-related hospitalizations declines below the thresholds (on average, over a seven-day period) restrictions will be relaxed. Currently, Nebraska is in the “orange” phase, which is the second most restrictive.

The State is issuing a new Directed Health Measure (DHM) effective statewide as of Monday, November 16. It temporarily halts elective surgeries that can wait four weeks or longer without substantially changing a patient’s outcome. In addition to the restriction on elective surgeries, the new DHM includes all of the health measures that took effect on November 11.

Gov. Ricketts stated Friday, "We’ve been working to slow the spread of the virus while protecting hospital capacity. However, coronavirus-related hospitalizations have been growing rapidly each day for weeks. They’ve gone from 200 on September 23 to over 900 today. This has created a very serious situation for our hospitals.