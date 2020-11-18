County COVID deaths up to six, dial further into red

Panhandle Public Health’s four-color dial measuring the risk of COVID-19 spread is now halfway into the red, or Severe, rating, continuing a trend of serious increases in active cases over the past few weeks.
The number of deaths for Dawes County have remained steady at six as of Monday afternoon, with 404 positive cases and 320 recoveries.
The number of active cases at Chadron Public Schools Monday was still low at two — one in Chadron High School, one in Chadron Middle School. The total cumulative confirmed for the school year has been 29, and 11 students and staff are quarantined.
Chadron State College’s numbers from Monday showed 18 active cases — 15 in students, three in employees. The college has had a total 119 positive cases.
For the 12 counties in the Panhandle served by Panhandle Public Health, cases have topped 4,500 with 4,644 as of Monday afternoon. Unified Command confirms 551 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Thursday, November 12.
There have been 2,448 recovered, 24 deaths, and 2,172 active cases. With 23,658 total tested in these counties, the cumulative positivity rate is just under 20% at 19.6%.
There are 84 active hospitalizations in the Panhandle counties and 914 statewide as of Monday. Hospital bed availability in the state is at 20%, ICU bed availability is at 20% and ventilator availability is at 70%
State hospitalization numbers will be key in the coming weeks, as they will be a large factor in determining public health restrictions. Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced Nebraska will take a phased approach to such restrictions based on the percentage of staffed hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients. As soon as the percentage of coronavirus-related hospitalizations increases above certain thresholds, restrictions will be tightened. If the percentage of coronavirus-related hospitalizations declines below the thresholds (on average, over a seven-day period) restrictions will be relaxed. Currently, Nebraska is in the “orange” phase, which is the second most restrictive.
The State is issuing a new Directed Health Measure (DHM) effective statewide as of Monday, November 16. It temporarily halts elective surgeries that can wait four weeks or longer without substantially changing a patient’s outcome. In addition to the restriction on elective surgeries, the new DHM includes all of the health measures that took effect on November 11.
Gov. Ricketts stated Friday, "We’ve been working to slow the spread of the virus while protecting hospital capacity. However, coronavirus-related hospitalizations have been growing rapidly each day for weeks. They’ve gone from 200 on September 23 to over 900 today. This has created a very serious situation for our hospitals.
"It’s urgently important for all Nebraskans to take personal responsibility for wearing a mask, washing hands often, staying home when sick, and keeping six feet of social distance. Even though we’ve put in new restrictions this week, the situation is changing rapidly enough that I want to give Nebraskans a picture of where things may be going.
"We believe that Nebraska’s hospital system will reach capacity when about 25% of hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients. That is the point when hospitals may not be able to deliver the standard of care you deserve.
"As I said yesterday, additional restrictions may be necessary to protect our hospital system. Today, we are announcing that most elective surgeries will be suspended starting Monday. This will help free up additional hospital beds.
"Additionally, I am announcing a series of thresholds and triggers that will bring new restrictions into play or reduce them depending on hospitalizations.
"Our collective decisions will determine where Nebraska goes from here. It’s on all of us to slow the spread in the coming days. Working together, we can flatten the curve and help return Nebraska to a more normal life."
