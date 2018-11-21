Repairs to a single road in Dawes County will likely require the county to issue bonds for the project.
The county is considering bonding up to $1.3 million to repair five miles of Dunlap Road from Highway 385 west, though the exact amount of the bonds to be issued will be determined by the bids on the project. Dunlap Road, which is paved, is the main artery off Highway 385 to Box Butte Reservoir in southern Dawes County.
County commissioners met with bond personnel last week to discuss the possibilities. The county hopes to bid the project yet this year, with construction planned for 2019.
The commissioners will pay off the current bond on the courthouse elevator early to avoid having bond debt on two projects at the same time. The county is expected to pay off the courthouse bond in January from its inheritance tax funds. It has just over $350,000 remaining on that debt, which was originally not supposed to be paid off until 2024. Paying it off early will save the county about $3,000 in interest.
The county will be able to use its state highway allocation funds to pay off the Dunlap Road bond debt each year, unless that money is needed for other projects. The county typically receives between $940,000-950,000 in highway allocation money each year. Should those funds be needed elsewhere, the county is allowed to pay its bond debt from its general fund.
In other business last week, the commissioners also met with incoming Crawford Mayor Connie Shell and Jamie Rivera about silent railroad crossings in Crawford. The Crawford council has been pursuing the possibility of a silent crossing at Annin Street, but the proposal would have required the closing of Mill Road, a county road, and would have forced the county to upgrade Bethel Road to provide access to areas currently served by Mill Road.
Hemingford is moving to have silent crossings at both of its railroad crossings, according to Shell and Rivera, and Crawford it hoping to convince Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad to allow that village to do the same. They asked the commissioners for any assistance they can lend in pursuing grants or other funding in converting Mill Road to a silent crossing rather than closing it outright, which has drawn objections from the public.
“I think if we can figure out how to benefit everybody, that would be the right thing to do,” said County Commissioner Vic Rivera.