Dawes County has appointed replacements for two department heads who are leaving.
Darin Crowell was named as the new Veterans Service Officer last week by a unanimous vote of the Dawes County Commissioners. He will take over the role vacated by Justin Bates on Sept. 12. Bates resigned to pursue other employment.
Eight individuals applied for the VSO position, though two applicants did not meet the residency requirements, and one later asked that his application be withdrawn. The remaining five individuals were interviewed by the Veterans Board, with the top two interviewed a second time.
The Dawes County Commissioners have also replaced elected official Public Defender Jerrod Jaeger with Becca Chasek on a contracted basis until a new public defender can be hired to fill out Jaeger’s term. Jaeger’s last day will be Sept. 30, when he will re-locate his family to another part of Nebraska. He has begun withdrawing from cases and recommended Chasek to the county saying she has experience with indigent defense.
The county is advertising for a full-time interim public defender to fill out Jaeger’s term.