County hits double digits for COVID deaths

Panhandle-wide there are 2,352 active cases and 2,688 recovered, with 44 deaths and 85 hospitalizations.

The cumulative positivity rate for the Panhandle is now over 20%, with 5,082 total positive cases out of 24,667 tested.

There have been 106,617 total positive cases in the state, with 961 active hospitalizations. Hospital bed availability is at 28%, ICU bed availability is at 22% and ventilator availability is at 66%.

The fall and winter holiday seasons are traditionally a time to gather with loved ones and celebrate. Participating in virtual gatherings or limiting celebrations to with those within your own household pose the lowest risk for COVID spread. Please help slow the spread of COVID and preserve hospital capacity.

If you choose to celebrate with people outside of your household, it is recommended to hold only small, outdoor gatherings and ensuring that attendees maintain a safe social distance.

If you plan to host or attend a small, indoor celebration: wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands often, and limit the number of people who handle and serve food.

Traveling increases your risk of exposure and the spread of COVID-19. The best way to prevent the spread of COVID this holiday season is to stay home.