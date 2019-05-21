Fewer than a dozen roads remain closed as Dawes County has finally made progress on repairing and re-opening several of them after two winter storms in March and April.
The progress on road repairs has come in the last two weeks or so as crews have been able to carry out temporary repairs.
“Permanent repairs will be done throughout the summer,” said Interim Road Superintendent Larry Hankin.
“There are no roads closed in District 1,” Commissioner Jake Stewart announced during last week’s county commissioner’s meeting. Other roads still on the closed list as of last week included: Wayside, Snook, Lone Tree, North Whitney Lake, Lemmon, Hartman, Nixon, Hough, Section Line, Auto Gate and Old Dunlap, according to a map distributed at the commissioner’s meeting. Hankin could not be reached ahead of press time this week for an updated list, though he expected a few more to be re-opened by the end of last week.
You have free articles remaining.
The county expects FEMA representatives to arrive onsite in the coming weeks to inspect damage from the two storms, Hankin said. That inspection will result in finalized plans on permanent repairs. Hankin said it is possible that some roads will be re-graveled with native rock, while others may be eligible for red rock, and those decisions will determine the final costs associated with the two storms.
Dawes County at 34 roads marked as officially closed for several weeks in the wake of the storms, waiting for floodwaters to recede and weather conditions to allow repairs.
“We’ve been trying to fix holes for so long, now they just need to get in and smooth some things out,” Stewart said.