Dawes County will forego purchasing a new gravel crusher after three of the four bids failed to meet specifications, and the final bid prompted budgetary concerns.
The county received two bids from Power Equipment, one from Murphy Tractor and one from Titan Machinery to replace its crusher, screen and conveyor system. Titan was the only company who submitted a bid that meet all of the specifications the county listed in its request for bids; the company also owns the crusher the county has been using this summer on a rental basis.
Titan Machinery allowed some of the county’s rental costs toward the purchase and offered the county $35,000 toward trade-in on its old crusher and screen. Still, the price tag came in at $570,000 for the entire system.
“I just don’t think it’s going to work very well in the upcoming budget,” said Commissioner Webb Johnson.
“I don’t think we can purchase $600,000 in equipment,” agreed Commissioner Jake Stewart.
Power Equipment submitted two bids, but neither met the specifications. The first, which was a bid of $604,080, included a crusher with a Volvo engine, while the bid request specified Caterpillar or John Deere engines. The company’s second bid, which came in at $566,000, weighed too much for the county’s equipment to transport; the county had requested a lighter set-up. Power Equipment allowed $6,500 in trade-in on its first bid and only $3,000 on its second bid.
Murphy Tractor’s bid failed to meet specs because it included only a screen and a conveyor, failing to provide the county with a complete crusher plant. The company’s bid was $304,545, and it didn’t allow any trade-in value for the county’s old equipment.
The county will continue using the rented Titan crusher to complete its work crushing concrete at the airport, said Road Superintendent Larry Hankin, where crews have about a month of work left. The plan is to move the crushing plant to the Furman pit at that point.
County Commission Chairman Vic Rivera urged the county to also find a way to begin hauling the material it has stockpiled.
“We need to get gravel on these roads. We need to start building,” he said.
Hankin has explored hiring contract truck drivers to haul gravel and told commissioners last week it will cost roughly $130 per hour. Instead, he plans to make Fridays mandatory work days for his crews. The county road crews traditionally work four 10-hour days during the summer. Hankin plans to have at least three crew members working full days each Friday, which will be paid at overtime rates rather than allowing them to accumulate comp time.
“It’s needed,” Stewart said of the plan.
The crews are faced with trying to stay on top of normal road construction and maintenance while repairing damage to roads caused by blizzards and flooding earlier this year. Several roads, including Airport, Ormesher and West Dakota Junction, have been fixed twice due to weather conditions, Hankin said.
He is still working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to write projects and determine the final cost but did say damaged areas that have yet to be covered with gravel will be repaired with red rock. FEMA is also still determining if it will add damage caused later in the spring into the first emergency disaster declaration, Hankin said. In addition to FEMA funding, the county will also access federal highway funds to pay for some of the repairs.