Both Dawes County and the Chadron Public Schools are preparing to approve final budgets in the coming days.
Dawes County spent much of its meeting last week trimming its initial budget requests by $1.1 million to bring the levy in under the 50 cents allowed by state law. The road department alone saw a $375,000 increase in its budget over last year, including $125,000 for repairs to flood-damaged roads after spring storms. That line item will be partially reimbursed by FEMA. Funds are tentatively expected in October or November, said Commissioner Jake Stewart, the county isn’t certain when the money will arrive.
One of the biggest impacts to the Dawes County budget was the loss of revenue from unpaid property taxes in the last fiscal year. Roughly $500,000 the county was expecting did not arrive, Stewart said. The county’s justice system, including changes at the jail in order to house female inmates, also increased the 2019-20 budget. And while housing female inmates locally is projected to save dollars in boarding and transportation fees and decrease overtime, it does cause increase elsewhere, Stewart said. The jail’s food budget, for example, was increased, and the county is facing the possibility of paying for three surgeries on current inmates.
The county will approve its final budget Sept. 16 and is currently projecting a .38 mill levy, a two-cent increase over last year. When the fire district and ag society mill levies are included, the total is projected to be .43.
Chadron School’s levy will remain at $1.05, with $1.00 going toward the general fund and five cents going to the district’s special building fund. The district will ask property tax payers for $5,934,798 in fiscal year 2019-20, an increase of $282,600 over last year, due to an increase in property valuations.
The school’s total budget is just over $18 million, which includes adding 1.5 full-time equivalencies, salary increases and six aids for special education students. The budget also includes the district’s mental health grant – outside revenue that still must be accounted for in the overall budget, said Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester.
The district’s special building fund line item will increase by 308%, as it must include the revenue that will come in to pay off the performance contract.
The performance contract guaranteed energy savings on upgrades to lighting, weatherization and HVAC systems at the middle school. The savings in energy payments is guaranteed to cover the cost of the contract payments and runs through Oct. 30, 2029. Refinancing, which was approved in August, will convert the performance contract to a lease purchase one and compress the payment schedule down to seven years, with the bulk of the savings coming from paying off the contract early.
The refinancing of the contract will increase the district’s annual payments to $165,000 but decrease the amount of interest paid and knock three years of payments off the plan.
The conversion to a lease-purchase contract will save the district approximately $150,000 long-term. The board hopes that by paying off the performance contract early, the money saved can help the district accomplish other items on its list of facility improvements, estimated to cost more than $4 million in total.
The school will have its final budget hearing Sept. 9.