Dawes County is currently searching for two department heads after its Veterans Service Officer and Public Defender resigned.
Both VSO Justin Bates and Public Defender Jerrod Jaeger have resigned to take other employment.
Eight individuals applied for the VSO position, five of whom were interviewed last week. A second round of interviews is scheduled for Thursday.
The commissioners were also scheduled to meet Tuesday, during the Record’s press deadline, to appoint an interim public defender, which is an elected position. Jaeger’s was not scheduled to stand for re-election this year, and whoever the commission appoints will serve out the remainder of his term.