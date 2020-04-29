County sees COVID-19 scare

Though the new directed health measures provide a way to move forward during the pandemic, allowing businesses and churches to open their doors again in a limited capacity, PPHD emphasized the exposure of COIVD-19 has not been reduced. Further, the agency stated, “if we see an increase in exposures and the threat of overwhelming our hospitals, the DHM will become stricter. The phase we are moving into is a true balancing act, and we need your help.”

Governor Pete Ricketts is issuing separate measures for each health district, and PPHD’s measures start May 4.

Hospitals can resume elective surgeries and procedures if they maintain 30% general bed availability, 30% ICU bed availability, 30% ventilator availability, and have a two-week supply of necessary personal protective equipment in their specific facility

Churches will need to ensure six feet of separation between different household units, i.e. families. Also, there is to be no passing of any items amongst congregants. This includes funerals and weddings. Several area churches have gone to providing regular services via online streaming services, or parking lot services during which congregants remain in their vehicles and maintain social distance and other protective measures. Those with loved ones who have passed are often electing for no services or delaying them to a later date.