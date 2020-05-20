County sees increase in voter turnout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dawes County Primary Election took place Tuesday, May 12, with mail in votes electronically scanned and double checked as needed. Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist said the voter turnout for the county was 56%, a good increase from the average 24—30% seen in the primary elections.

Feist further added the election went well considering new equipment had been brought in earlier this year and staff having only one class of training. She also enjoyed having the media around during the counting, as she doesn’t want the public to feel as if local elections can’t be trusted. She expressed her appreciation to everyone who voted.

Looking ahead to the Nov. 3 general election, Feist stressed if people have moved or changed their names, they need to update their voter registration information. She said people might think once they fill out their information once, that information is tracked, but it’s not. Ballots are sent to the last registered name and address on file. Filling out a new registration forms is simple, she said, and cards can be obtained by calling the Dawes County Clerk’s Office at 432—0100 or printing off a form from dawes—county.com/county—offices/clerk

Feist noted she has not received word as to when or where a forum for the general election will be.