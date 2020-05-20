County sees increase in voter turnout

The Dawes County Primary Election took place Tuesday, May 12, with mail in votes electronically scanned and double checked as needed. Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist said the voter turnout for the county was 56%, a good increase from the average 24—30% seen in the primary elections.
Feist further added the election went well considering new equipment had been brought in earlier this year and staff having only one class of training. She also enjoyed having the media around during the counting, as she doesn’t want the public to feel as if local elections can’t be trusted. She expressed her appreciation to everyone who voted.
Looking ahead to the Nov. 3 general election, Feist stressed if people have moved or changed their names, they need to update their voter registration information. She said people might think once they fill out their information once, that information is tracked, but it’s not. Ballots are sent to the last registered name and address on file. Filling out a new registration forms is simple, she said, and cards can be obtained by calling the Dawes County Clerk’s Office at 432—0100 or printing off a form from dawes—county.com/county—offices/clerk
Feist noted she has not received word as to when or where a forum for the general election will be.
Dawes County Primary results are as follows:
Republican US President
Donald Trump — 1,877
Bill Weld — 158
Republican US Senator
Ben Sasse — 1,482
Matt Innis — 583
Republican Congress District 3
Adrian Smith — 1,584
Justin Moran — 125
Arron Kowalski — 103
Larry Bolinger — 118
William Elfgren — 72
Republican Commissioner District 3
Levi Grant – 408 *will move on to the general election
Tony Johnson — 364
Democrat US President
Joe Biden — 389
Bernie Sanders — 91
Elizabeth Warren – 47
Tulsi Gabbard — 20
Democrat US Senator
Alisha Shelton — 143
Angie Philips — 119
Chris Janicek – 93
Andy Stock — 90
Larry Marvin – 28
Daniel Wik – 18
Dennis Mracek — 12
Democrat Congress District 3
Mark Elworth Jr. — 463
Libertarian US President
Adam Kokesh — 4
Lincoln Chafee – 3
Jo Jorgensen —3
Jacob Hornberger — 2
Dan Behrman — 1
Max Abramson — 0
Libertarian US Senator
Gene Soadek — 13
Libertarian Congress Dist 3
Dustin Hobbs — 12
Legislative District 43
Tom Brewer — 1,569
Tanya Storer — 1,367
Crawford City Council—North Ward
Zac Riggs – 92 *will move on to the general election
David Nixon – 34 *will move on to the general election
Troy DeGunia — 23
Hemingford School Bond Issue
Against — 73
For — 24
