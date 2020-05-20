County sees increase in voter turnout

Mandy Brice removes a stack of ballots that have been read, during the Primary Election, while Janice German and Candace Noelette were on-hand to help with any ballots that could not be scanned in. All three serve on the Counting/Resolution Board. Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist, at right, said using the new equipment to read ballots went fairly smooth.

 Mark Dykes

The Dawes County Primary Election took place Tuesday, May 12, with mail in votes electronically scanned and double checked as needed. Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist said the voter turnout for the county was 56%, a good increase from the average 24—30% seen in the primary elections.

Feist further added the election went well considering new equipment had been brought in earlier this year and staff having only one class of training. She also enjoyed having the media around during the counting, as she doesn’t want the public to feel as if local elections can’t be trusted. She expressed her appreciation to everyone who voted.

Looking ahead to the Nov. 3 general election, Feist stressed if people have moved or changed their names, they need to update their voter registration information. She said people might think once they fill out their information once, that information is tracked, but it’s not. Ballots are sent to the last registered name and address on file. Filling out a new registration forms is simple, she said, and cards can be obtained by calling the Dawes County Clerk’s Office at 432—0100 or printing off a form from dawes—county.com/county—offices/clerk

Feist noted she has not received word as to when or where a forum for the general election will be.

Dawes County Primary results are as follows:

Republican US President

Donald Trump — 1,877

Bill Weld — 158

Republican US Senator

Ben Sasse — 1,482

Matt Innis — 583

Republican Congress District 3

Adrian Smith — 1,584

Justin Moran — 125

Arron Kowalski — 103

Larry Bolinger — 118

William Elfgren — 72

Republican Commissioner District 3

Levi Grant – 408 *will move on to the general election

Tony Johnson — 364

Democrat US President

Joe Biden — 389

Bernie Sanders — 91

Elizabeth Warren – 47

Tulsi Gabbard — 20

Democrat US Senator

Alisha Shelton — 143

Angie Philips — 119

Chris Janicek – 93

Andy Stock — 90

Larry Marvin – 28

Daniel Wik – 18

Dennis Mracek — 12

Democrat Congress District 3

Mark Elworth Jr. — 463

Libertarian US President

Adam Kokesh — 4

Lincoln Chafee – 3

Jo Jorgensen —3

Jacob Hornberger — 2

Dan Behrman — 1

Max Abramson — 0

Libertarian US Senator

Gene Soadek — 13

Libertarian Congress Dist 3

Dustin Hobbs — 12

Legislative District 43

Tom Brewer — 1,569

Tanya Storer — 1,367

Crawford City Council—North Ward

Zac Riggs – 92 *will move on to the general election

David Nixon – 34 *will move on to the general election

Troy DeGunia — 23

Hemingford School Bond Issue

Against — 73

For — 24

