Three Dawes County landowners implored the county commissioners to find ways to reduce property taxes during the county’s public hearing on its 2018-19 budget.
“You guys are property owners, too. How long is this going to keep going? How long can you afford it?” questioned former commissioner Gary Fisher.
After a nearly-hour long public hearing, the commissioners approved the budget with a mill levy of .366048, as compared to the 2017 levy of .360715. The county’s general fund tax request is $3,312,330, up from last year’s $3,237,750, while the tax request for the courthouse bond fund is $50,300.
While the current budget doesn’t include a large increase, Mark Haynes expressed disappointment that spending has increased 52 percent in the last 10 years in a county that has the lowest per capita income in the region. He called on the county to improve efficiencies to decrease property taxes for farmers whose incomes are declining. One area in this year’s budget raised a red flag for Haynes.
“Still the concern is the pretty big increase in the road department,” he said. “I’m thinking you can have better roads and not spend as much.”
Property taxes need to be reined in to prevent farmers and ranchers from selling out and leaving the state, added Mark Betson.
The budget is about as tight as it can be, said Commissioner Chairman Jake Stewart, as the board examines it line by line, asking officials to budget down to the penny, even for items like phone bills.
“This isn’t 15 or 20 years ago,” Stewart said.
The commissioners made a few adjustments to the budget after the public hearing, but kept the overall bottom line as proposed prior to the hearing. The most significant of those changes was the elimination of the human resources duties from the clerk’s office.
By removing those duties from that office, the county was able to decrease the commissioners’ budget and divide that money among the other offices. The idea, proposed by Stewart, is to make it easier for elected officials to give raises to their employees since a wage comparability study indicates the county pays lower wages than three others. When the commissioners were presented with that study last month, they informed officials that the bottom line budget had to remain the same, and if they wanted to provide raises they had to make cuts elsewhere.
“That means each office would be responsible for their own (human resources),” Stewart said of his proposal last week.
Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist was strongly opposed to the plan, concerned that there would be no consistency in how human resource matters are handled, possibly exposing the county to a lawsuit.
“I think you are making a big mistake,” she said.
Assessor Lindy Coleman had the opposite take, pointing out that her employees are seriously underpaid, with one earning $6 per hour lower than the wage study indicated it should be. If handling her own human resource matters would make it possible for her to pay her employees more, “Then I’m more than happy to do it,” Coleman said. “I would take that on today.”
Those employees (in all departments) deserve to be paid what their worth because they are our biggest asset,” she said.