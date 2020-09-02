County to move to next phase in DHMs

Unless hospitalizations dramatically change in the coming weeks, Dawes County will be among the 66 counties moving into Phase 4 of Governor Pete Ricketts Directed Health Measures (DHMs).
Among the biggest change in the DHMs from Phase 3 to Phase 4 is allowing restaurants, bars, churches, child care centers and other businesses to operate at full capacity. Indoor gatherings will be limited to 75% capacity, up from the 50% allowed in Phase 3. Outdoor gatherings will be allowed 100% capacity, up from 75%. However, organizers of events of 500 people or more must still receive local approval from Panhandle Public Health District.
Twenty-seven counties in central Nebraska are currently in Phase 4 of the DHMs, which will run through Sept. 30. Those counties are: Antelope, Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Chase, Cherry, Custer, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Garfield, Greeley, Hays, Hitchcock, Holt, Howard, Keith, Keya Paha, Knox, Loup, Sherman, Perkins, Pierce, Red Willow, Rock, Valley, and Wheeler.
An outline of Phase 4 DHMs is available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx. Guidelines associated with these next steps are also posted at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Nebraska-Guidance-Documents.aspx .
Regardless of county of residence, recommendations remain for all Nebraskans to continue social distancing, as well as wear face coverings, wash hands frequently, and stay home when sick to help limit COVID-19 transmission. Anyone with close contact to someone testing positive for COVID-19 is encouraged to quarantine and get tested.
DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645 or toll-free at (833) 998-2275; hours of operation are 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. CDT, 7 days a week.
