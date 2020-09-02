County to move to next phase in DHMs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unless hospitalizations dramatically change in the coming weeks, Dawes County will be among the 66 counties moving into Phase 4 of Governor Pete Ricketts Directed Health Measures (DHMs).

Among the biggest change in the DHMs from Phase 3 to Phase 4 is allowing restaurants, bars, churches, child care centers and other businesses to operate at full capacity. Indoor gatherings will be limited to 75% capacity, up from the 50% allowed in Phase 3. Outdoor gatherings will be allowed 100% capacity, up from 75%. However, organizers of events of 500 people or more must still receive local approval from Panhandle Public Health District.

Twenty-seven counties in central Nebraska are currently in Phase 4 of the DHMs, which will run through Sept. 30. Those counties are: Antelope, Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Chase, Cherry, Custer, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Garfield, Greeley, Hays, Hitchcock, Holt, Howard, Keith, Keya Paha, Knox, Loup, Sherman, Perkins, Pierce, Red Willow, Rock, Valley, and Wheeler.

An outline of Phase 4 DHMs is available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx. Guidelines associated with these next steps are also posted at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Nebraska-Guidance-Documents.aspx .