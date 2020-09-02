 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County to move to next phase in DHMs

County to move to next phase in DHMs

{{featured_button_text}}

Unless hospitalizations dramatically change in the coming weeks, Dawes County will be among the 66 counties moving into Phase 4 of Governor Pete Ricketts Directed Health Measures (DHMs).

Among the biggest change in the DHMs from Phase 3 to Phase 4 is allowing restaurants, bars, churches, child care centers and other businesses to operate at full capacity. Indoor gatherings will be limited to 75% capacity, up from the 50% allowed in Phase 3. Outdoor gatherings will be allowed 100% capacity, up from 75%. However, organizers of events of 500 people or more must still receive local approval from Panhandle Public Health District.

Twenty-seven counties in central Nebraska are currently in Phase 4 of the DHMs, which will run through Sept. 30. Those counties are: Antelope, Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Chase, Cherry, Custer, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Garfield, Greeley, Hays, Hitchcock, Holt, Howard, Keith, Keya Paha, Knox, Loup, Sherman, Perkins, Pierce, Red Willow, Rock, Valley, and Wheeler.

An outline of Phase 4 DHMs is available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx. Guidelines associated with these next steps are also posted at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Nebraska-Guidance-Documents.aspx .

Regardless of county of residence, recommendations remain for all Nebraskans to continue social distancing, as well as wear face coverings, wash hands frequently, and stay home when sick to help limit COVID-19 transmission. Anyone with close contact to someone testing positive for COVID-19 is encouraged to quarantine and get tested.

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645 or toll-free at (833) 998-2275; hours of operation are 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. CDT, 7 days a week.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 update
News

COVID-19 update

  • Updated

As of 4:45 p.m. Aug. 28, Chadron Primary School has another active case for a total two confirmed. A previous active case at the school is now…

Update on Chadron public facilities
News

Update on Chadron public facilities

  • Updated

The City of Chadron continues to monitor the ongoing outbreak of COVID19 cases within Dawes County. Over the last several days there have been…

CSC students, staff test positive
News

CSC students, staff test positive

As of 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18, three Chadron State College employees and three students have tested positive for COVID-19. All six are self-isolati…

‘Drive Sober' campaign underway
News

‘Drive Sober' campaign underway

  • Updated

As schools are back in session and the summer vacation season winds down, Nebraska State Troopers and officers from dozens of other law enforc…

Police, Unified Command want safety
News

Police, Unified Command want safety

  • Updated

The virus is here, and in the foreseen time we must live with the increased prevention tools for the safety of all in our community which incl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News