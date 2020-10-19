County wraps up 4-H Week

Dawes County 4-H celebrated National 4-H Week October 4-10 with locker signs, goody bags for sponsors, and daily themes. Daily themes included: Thankful Sunday, Memories Monday, Teamwork Tuesday, On Wednesday’s we wear GREEN, Throwback Thursday, Favorite Project Friday, and Service Saturday. Make sure to check out the Nebraska Extension Dawes County Facebook page to see all the photos and stories.

Here are several 4-H memories that were shared on Memories Monday:

“My favorite is the photos my kids took for the homeschool theme day of the photo contest this year,” Justin Tollman shared.

“My favorite is the family bonding.” Samantha Dyer Edelman shared.

“Watching Chance Snook compete at the National 4-H Shooting Sports in Grand Island and how impressed I was at this ability at public speaking thanks to the Shooting Sports Ambassador program. Any program that gives the youth the confidence to speak in front of 5,000 people is a program worth supporting. It all started at the club level and county fair,” Karyn Snook shared.

“The determination to get the job done! My daughter knew her calf needed washed and dried and she did it without our help,” Marisa Betson shared.

In 4-H, we believe in the power of young people and their ability to create change in their community. For more information on getting involved in 4-H and creating your own favorite memories, contact Tessa Reece at Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373 or tessa.reece@unl.edu.

