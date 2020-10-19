 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County wraps up 4-H Week

County wraps up 4-H Week

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Alexa Tollman_HomeSchool

This picture, taken by Alexa Tollman, shows Garett Tollman in an example of the 4-H Photography challenge theme of "homeschool."

 Courtesy Photo

Dawes County 4-H celebrated National 4-H Week October 4-10 with locker signs, goody bags for sponsors, and daily themes. Daily themes included: Thankful Sunday, Memories Monday, Teamwork Tuesday, On Wednesday’s we wear GREEN, Throwback Thursday, Favorite Project Friday, and Service Saturday. Make sure to check out the Nebraska Extension Dawes County Facebook page to see all the photos and stories.

Here are several 4-H memories that were shared on Memories Monday:

“My favorite is the photos my kids took for the homeschool theme day of the photo contest this year,” Justin Tollman shared.

“My favorite is the family bonding.” Samantha Dyer Edelman shared.

“Watching Chance Snook compete at the National 4-H Shooting Sports in Grand Island and how impressed I was at this ability at public speaking thanks to the Shooting Sports Ambassador program. Any program that gives the youth the confidence to speak in front of 5,000 people is a program worth supporting. It all started at the club level and county fair,” Karyn Snook shared.

“The determination to get the job done! My daughter knew her calf needed washed and dried and she did it without our help,” Marisa Betson shared.

In 4-H, we believe in the power of young people and their ability to create change in their community. For more information on getting involved in 4-H and creating your own favorite memories, contact Tessa Reece at Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373 or tessa.reece@unl.edu.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ricketts announces changes to DHMs
News

Ricketts announces changes to DHMs

  • Updated

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts has announced changes to the State’s directed health measures (DHMs) that will take effect statewide on Octob…

Dawes, six other counties now Orange
News

Dawes, six other counties now Orange

  • Updated

Last week, it was announced that Box Butte was the first county in the Panhandle to go into the Orange, or High, level of COVID-19 spread. Acc…

Chili feed at Friday game
News

Chili feed at Friday game

  • Updated

Chadron Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) will be hosting their annual Chili Feed this Friday, October 16, during the Chadron - Gothen…

News

No foul play suspected in death

On sunday, Sept. 20, the Chadron Police Department was contacted to perform a welfare check on 46-year-old Jason Cisneros, who had not been se…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News