Couple enters third year running business

The New Year symbolizes a new start, but at The New Leaf co-owners Phill and Angela Lollar Jan. 8 marked their second anniversary since taking over the business. Though the name calls to mind flowers and plants, The New Leaf also has other gifts. Additionally, it’s a stop for tuxedo rentals, tanning, hair styling, residential and commercial restoration and remodeling, and full-service lawn care. They like to joke that they do everything but tattoos and notary work.
The couple came to Chadron from Brighton, Colo., where they grew up. Phill said they both worked really high-pace jobs in Denver, and decided they wanted to be in an environment where they had more sense of community. “Denver just didn’t provided that anymore,” he said. “It’s just so many people and everything’s do fast.”
They also wanted a more family-rich environment where they could put their children and themselves, rather than employers, at the front of their lives. Phill further noted in a community such as Chadron they can take time from work if their kids need them and people are very understanding. “It’s just so much more inviting.”
As for changes to the business when they took over, he said, “We picked up business as usual from what The New Leaf was. We made it our own.” The biggest change has been the addition of restoration and remodeling. Angela added they’re looking at refining the remodeling side.
“We won’t have a show room,” she said, pointing out that they will have samples for customers to look through and order.
In addition to the business, the couple is also taking an active role in the community and appreciate the support they’ve received. “We’ve had a lot of support from the community,” Angela said. “From all aspects.”
“Obviously when you come into a business your first year or two is bit and claw,” Phill said. “We feel very blessed we’ve had such support and a good customer base that’s allowed us to start giving back to the community. That’s something very important to Angela and me. We’re not here just for the two of us to make ends meet. We are very much driven for the community. We want to be charitable and give back.”
They noted community support has made it possible for them to give back in their second year, rather than waiting until their third, fourth or longer. It’s also made it possible for them to provide opportunities for the community to give back, through their “flower bombs” and Caring Rose Week.
Additionally, Angela is with the Chadron Chamber of Commerce and Phill is on the City of Chadron Tree Board, and has also participated in the Chadron leadership program through the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation.
With two years under their belts, the couple plans to stay in Chadron. “we’re excited to see what this year brings,” Phill said, “and what opportunities are opened up or guided to us, to continue that path.”