Couple enters third year running business

“We won’t have a show room,” she said, pointing out that they will have samples for customers to look through and order.

In addition to the business, the couple is also taking an active role in the community and appreciate the support they’ve received. “We’ve had a lot of support from the community,” Angela said. “From all aspects.”

“Obviously when you come into a business your first year or two is bit and claw,” Phill said. “We feel very blessed we’ve had such support and a good customer base that’s allowed us to start giving back to the community. That’s something very important to Angela and me. We’re not here just for the two of us to make ends meet. We are very much driven for the community. We want to be charitable and give back.”

They noted community support has made it possible for them to give back in their second year, rather than waiting until their third, fourth or longer. It’s also made it possible for them to provide opportunities for the community to give back, through their “flower bombs” and Caring Rose Week.

Additionally, Angela is with the Chadron Chamber of Commerce and Phill is on the City of Chadron Tree Board, and has also participated in the Chadron leadership program through the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation.

With two years under their belts, the couple plans to stay in Chadron. “we’re excited to see what this year brings,” Phill said, “and what opportunities are opened up or guided to us, to continue that path.”

