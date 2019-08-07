A man arrested in Chadron in connection with a missing woman out of South Dakota is expected to make his first appearance in Dawes County Court today (Aug. 7), having already entered not guilty pleas to federal kidnapping charges.
Jesse Sierra, 33, has formally been charged with three felony counts in Nebraska, including first degree sexual assault, false imprisonment and strangulation. His initial appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. He appeared in federal court in Rapid City, S.D., last week on charges of kidnapping and aiding and abetting the kidnapping of Esther Wolfe, who disappeared from Rapid City, S.D., July 13. Wolfe was formally reported missing the next day when she failed to arrive at a scheduled family gathering.
The Rapid City Journal reported that Wolfe, wearing a thick, white bandage on her cheek, with her face still swollen, was in the courtroom when Sierra entered his pleas in federal court.
Sierra’s brother, Dustin, also entered not guilty pleas in federal court; the pair is alleged to have worked together to kidnap Wolfe. The Rapid City Journal reports that an FBI affidavit in the case alleges that the two men took Wolfe to various locations on the Pine Ridge Reservation before ending up in Nebraska, where Wolfe was located and Jesse Sierra was arrested.
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Jared Dusatko wrote in an affidavit that he had been called to the Chadron Community Hospital July 21 to assist the Chadron Police Department, who had responded to a call about a female who was “badly beaten.”
The woman told officers Sierra said he would kill her if she did not meet him at the Chadron McDonalds and provided some details about the events since she was reported missing. Dusatko’s affidavit alleges that Sierra strangled Wolfe until she passed out several times, with Wolfe reporting that her eyes “were so badly swollen she couldn’t see until Friday, July 19, 2019.”
You have free articles remaining.
She told officers she feared for her life.
“Wolfe told Investigator Newton that Sierra had dug a grave on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, and made her sit in it,” the affidavit reads.
The sexual assault is alleged to have occurred at the Hilltop Motel in Crawford; Wolfe alleged he assaulted her multiple times during the ordeal, strangling her with his hands and Christmas lights. The affidavit said the Crawford hotel’s surveillance video shows two men and a female leaving the room where the final assault is suspected to have taken place; Wolfe said there was no one else in the room with her and Sierra. The room was reserved for four nights, under the name Norman Franklin, who paid cash, the documents say.
The FBI affidavit to support the federal charges re-states many of the same details, based on interviews of Wolfe by various law enforcement agencies. The Rapid City Journal reported that the federal affidavit indicates Wolfe agreed to eat dinner with Sierra July 13 because he wouldn’t leave her alone; when she later attempted to separate herself from the two brothers, Jesse Sierra stopped her. The affidavit also indicates the pair took Wolfe first to Dustin Sierra’s home in Oglala, S.D., then to a camper near Oglala, where she was confined to a small space with boards and nails. FBI agents were able to find the shallow grave, Christmas lights, apparent blood stains and clothes Wolfe mentioned in her interview, the Rapid City Journal reported.
The men also allegedly took Wolfe to an abandoned home near Jesse’s mother’s house, forced her to call police to say she was fine and eventually crossed the border into Nebraska. The federal document also indicates that upon arriving in Nebraska, Wolfe was taken to the home of Jesse’s other brother, who denied knowing they were ever there. Wolfe alleged that the third brother dropped her and Jesse at the Hilltop Motel and later took her to the Chadron Community Hospital.