Charis M. Mader, 25, Whitney, Failure to complete stop at traffic stop, $75 (CPD)
Brandon American Horse, 43, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, $100 (CPD)
Cole Meister, 21, Chadron, Destruction of property, $100; Parking violation, $25, $33.99 restitution (CPD)
Robert Schefcik, 49, Alliance, Failure to complete stop at a traffic stop, $75 (CPD)
Ramona A. Agin, 60, Vista, Calif., Possession or use of drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Chace Reis, 20, Chadron, Speeding, $25 (CPD)
Daniel M. Warby, 28, Chadron, Second-degree criminal trespass, seven days jail, credit for seven days served; Disturbing the peace, 30 days jail concurrent, credit for 11 days served; Third-degree assault, 30 days jail concurrent (CPD)
Melvin Dreyer, 71, Rapid City, S.D., Speeding, $25 (CPD)
Travis B. Wilson, 21, Fresno, Calif., Open alcohol container, $50 (NSP)
Noah J. Kerchal, 21, Benkelman, Open alcohol container, $50 (NSP)
Alfredo Balandran, 45, Sidney, Driving under suspension, $100; Speeding, $25; Possession or use of drug paraphernalia, $100 (NSP)
Robert Kelso, 37, Chadron, No operator's license, $75 (CPD)
Amanda Bannan, 34, Chadron, No registration in vehicle, $25 (CPD)
Dannis Robinson, 83, Chadron, Speeding, $25 (CPD)
Randy McNitt, 65, Maxwell, Speeding, $75 (CPD)
Doyle Gaswick, 55, Rushville, $25 (CPD)
Donald Becker, 65, Alliance, Speeding, $25 (CPD)
Gabriella Perez, 19, Chadron, Possession or use of drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Corey Alcott, 33, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, three days jail, credit for two days served (CPD)
Ronald Lee, 70, Whitney, Violation of harassment protection order, 24 months jail (CPD)
Zeke P. Pinter, 29, Chadron, Driving under the influence of alcohol, $500, seven days jail, credit for one day served, license revoked six months; Refusal to submit to pretest, $100 (CPD)
Kirby K. Roffers, 35, Rushville, Failure to use child passenger restraint, $25 (NSP)
Gretchen G. Weber, 28, Denver, Speeding, $25 (NSP)
Cicely A. Sutton, 42, Kearney, Driving too fast for conditions, $100 (NSP)
Charles E. Irvine, 55, Custer, S.D., Speeding, $25 (NSP)
Justin J. Daringer, 34, Chadron, Exceed width limits, $35 (NSP)
Brady D. Lenz, 19, La Jara, Colo., No valid registration, $25 (NSP)
Brooke R. Becker, 25, Corning, N.Y., Open alcohol container, $50 (NSP)
Jody M. Bonebright, 47, Lena, Ill., Speeding, $200 (NSP)
Steven H. Carpenter, 63, Alliance, Reckless driving, $400 (NSP)
Sergio E. Carcano Gutierrez, 41, McAllen, Texas, Speeding, $75 (NSP)
Mark V. Shaffer, 65, Valentine, Failure to have or carry fuel permit, $100 (NSP)
Kevin J. Bennett, 57, Failure to have or carry fuel permit, $100 (NSP)
Andrew Wood, 20, Colorado Springs, Colo., Speeding, $125 (DCSO)
Jacqueline Buhr, 57, Harrison, Speeding, $25 (DCSO)
Laura Ornelas, 35, Second-degree criminal trespassing, 10 days jail (CPD)
Amy Jones, 47, Speeding, $10 (CPD)
Jordan Summer, 19, Crawford, Parking violation, $25 (CPD)
Traci A. Westemeier, 57, Chadron, Animals at large, $50 (CPD)
Amanda Coates, 31, Chadron, Parking violation, $25 (CPD)
Aaron Hird, 35, Lincoln, Speeding, $25 (CPD)
Willie Manuel, 20, Chadron Possession of marijuana, $300 (CPD)
Whitney Tewahade, 39, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $25 (CPD)
Laura Catches, 35, Resisting arrest, 30 days jail (CPD)
Elyjah J. Dryden, 20, Oelrichs, S.D., Speeding, $125; Speeding, $25 (NSP)
Jennifer K. King, 50, Alliance, Speeding, $25 (NSP)
Thayne A. Hagen, 22, Shoshone, Id., Open alcohol container, $50 (NSP)
Kaylee R. Osier, 21, Snyder, Colo., Open alcohol container, $50 (NSP)
Daniel C. Kruger, 28, Gordon, Overweight axle, $25; Failure to have or carry fuel permit, $100; No trip permit, $$35 (NSP)
Veronica Left Hand, 23, Chadron, Failure to appear or comply with citation, 30 days jail, credit for 31 days served (CPD)
George Barron, 45, Hay Springs, False reporting, one year jail (CPD)
Gary Eberly, 81, Cody, Neb., Speeding, $75 (CPD)
Tyra Fugate, 20, Chadron, Minor in possession, $200 (CPD)
Samuel Boldon, 24, Chadron, Speeding, $75 (CPD)
Paul Guthmiller, 54, Bridgeport, Speeding, $75 (CPD)
Tori L. Sandoz, 30, Chadron, Dog at large, $25; Dog at large, $50 (CPD)
Hally Wilkins, 19, Scottsbluff, Speeding, $125 (CPD)
Chad Underwood, 44, Chadron, Parking violation, $25 (CPD)
Aaron Forsberg, 34, Chadron, Dog at large, $50 (CPD)
Savannah Solon, 19, Kadoka, S.D., Minor in possession, $200 (CPD)
Terry L. Pierce, 56, Crawford, Driving during revocation, $250, nine days jail, credit for nine days served, license revoked one year; Leaving the scene of an accident, $200, nine days jail concurrent, license revoked one year concurrent (DCSO)
Matthew H. Savage, 28, Seminole, Texas, Speeding, $125 (NSP)
Benyamin Mikishev, 27, Houston, Speeding, $200 (NSP)
Gloria A. Frost, 67, Ignacio, Colo., Speeding, $75 (NSP)
Steven B. Lanhert, 22, Cheyenne, Wyo., Open alcohol container, $50 (NSP)
Alexis Douthis, 21, Bridgeport, Operating unregistered vehicle, $25; No proof of insurance, $100; No operator's license, $75 (NSP)