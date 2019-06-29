{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

Christopher Atkin Harding, 22, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)

Befekadu Tewahade, 53, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $25 (CPD)

Trevyn Waldron, 21, Chadron, Theft, shoplifting, $0-500, $100 and $4.99 restitution (CPD)

Dezmond I. Smith, 25, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)

David A. Becker, 21, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)

Korin D. Dunbar, 38, Chadron, Assault, third degree, reduced, $350 (CPD)

Tiffany Lame, 30, Chadron, Failure to license and immunize, $10 (CPD)

Belinda Clark, 51, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $25 (CPD)

Lonny D. Vantine, 68, Worland, Wyo., Weeds, $25 (CPD)

Jared Maciejczak, 22, Rapid City, S.D., Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

Venkata S. Pilli, 28, Cumming, Ga., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Lynette O. Morrison, 48, Oglala, S.D., Possess marijuana one ounce or less, $300 (NSP)

Kolton S. O’Donnell, 20, Gordon, No registration in vehicle, $25 (NSP)

Randy A. Becker, 37, Harshaw, Wisc., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Courtney L. Wiest, 28, Chadron, Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)

Richard Waltman, 73, Whitney, Following too close, $25 (DCSO)

Dezmond Isreal Smith, 25, Bell Flower, Ga., Speeding 11-15, $75 (DCSO)

