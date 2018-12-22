Colette M. Yardley, 32, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $50 (CPD)
Sage Merriman-Honerkamp, 29, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $500; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Andrew Corbine, 19, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Arturo Moreno, 18, Broomfield, Colo., Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Kevin Albrecht, 34, Gordon, Speeding 11-15, $75; Drive under suspension/before reinstatement, $250 (CPD)
Sydney Colson, 20, Gillette, Wyo., DUI, alcohol, first offense, $500; 12 months probation; 60 days driver’s license revocation; interlock (CPD)
Wayne Sterud, 70, Palm Desert, Calif., Shoot wildlife from highway, $500 (G&P)
Jarene K. Welling, 75, Crawford, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Tyler Roberts, 31, Fremont, Shoot wildlife from the highway, $500; Violate Game and Parks regulations, $50; Possess/consume open alcohol, $50 (G&P)
Lucia Diaz, 42, Scottsbluff, Speeding 11-15, $75; Fail to display proper number, $25 (NSP)
Rosa M. Terek, 56, Rapid City, S.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Rusty J. Sitting Holy, 24, Rapid City, S.D., Drive under suspension/before reinstatement, $100 (NSP)
Pedro A. Sanchez, 22, Chadron, Speeding 11-15, $75; Fail to use seatbelt, $25 (NSP)
Kevin D. Oleman, 38, Blodgett, Ore., Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)
Gregory L. Kennedy, 41, Crawford, Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)