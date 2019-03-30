Tyrell Sitting Holy, 27, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300
Braylee A. Harbert, 20, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)
Godiva C. Hunter, 62, Pine Ridge, S.D., No operator’s license, $75; Possess/consume open alcohol con-tainer, $50 (CPD)
Vanessa Chaparro, 24, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, $100 (CPD)
Jaisean Jackson, 22, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)
Kalen Nedella, 20, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug para-phernalia, $100; Possess or discharge illegal fireworks, $50 (CPD)
Miguel Ruiz, 23, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)
Russell Ten Fingers, 39, Chadron, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Heaven High Hawk Ten Fingers, 30, Chadron, Possess marijuana, less than one ounce, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Heaven High Hawk Ten Fingers, 30, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)
Melissa M. Manternach, 27, Chadron, Failure to license and immunize pet, $10 (CPD)
LaCharles McFadden, 20, Pahokee, Fla., No operator’s license, $75 (CPD)
Donald Hinton, II, 42, Isabel, S.D., Assault, third degree, $150 (CPD)
Charles Little, 32, Disturbing the peace, 45 days jail, credit for 34 days served (CPD)
Brittany R. Priestly, 30, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)
Derek A. Grinnell, 28, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)
Irene Brooks, 39, Chadron, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, $25 (CPD)
Owen Christensen, 25, Whitney, Violate wild bird/animal captivity, $100, $25 liquidated damages; Vio-late hunting/fishing regulations, $100 (G&P)
Jose H. Benitez, 40, Rushville, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Jacob Greenough, 22, Hay Springs, DUI, first offense, $500, 12 months probation, 60 days driver’s li-cense revocation, interlock; Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, 12 months probation; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, 12 months probation; Possess/consume open alcohol container, 12 months probation (NSP)
Aaron Alcorn, 19, Crawford, Criminal trespass, second degree, $150 (DCSO)
Kendra Nelson, 34, Chadron, Speeding 6-10, $25 (DCSO)
Michael Christensen, 67, Crawford, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (DCSO)