Richard L. Lame, 53, Chadron, Open container, $50 (CPD)
Willie A. Lame, 57, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)
Michelle r. Buckman, 26, Chadron, Attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, 12 months probation, 10 days jail (CPD)
Hanin Almashhadi, 26, Chadron, Attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, 6 months probation to the court, $438.34 restitution (CPD)
Bobby Dubray, 40, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, 13 days jail, 14 days credit for time served, $80 restitution; Disturbing the peace, 13 days jail; Criminal mischief, 13 days jail (CPD)
Corey Lame, 24, Chadron, Assault, third degree, 30 days jail, 6 days credit for time served (CPD)
Deann White Eagle, 26, Chadron, Attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, 12 months probation, $500 restitution (CPD)
Duane Blindman, 64, Pine Ridge, S.D., Criminal trespass, second degree, 30 days jail, 11 days credit for time served (CPD)
Theodore Martinez, 41, Rapid City, S.D., Reckless driving, first offense, $400; Possess marijuana, more than one ounce, $400 (CPD)
Michelle R. Buckman, 26, Chadron, DUI, first offense, $500, 7 days jail, 11 days credit for time served, 6 months driver’s license revocation; Transport child while intoxicated, 12 months probation, 90 days jail, 3 days credit for time served (CPD)
Daniel Warby, 27, Chadron, Assault, third degree, 90 days jail, 5 days credit for time served; Disturbing the peace (x2), 10 days jail (x2) (CPD)
Coy J. Colgate, 21, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)
Richard L. Lame, 53, Chadron, Open container, $50 (CPD)
Priest D. Jennings, 22, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)
David K. Rhembrandt, 62, Chadron, DUI, first offense, $500, 7 days jail, 1 day credit for time served, 6 months driver’s license revocation, interlock
Shane Lame, 31, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)
Kristian A. Tinnon, 28, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $25 (CPD)
Bryan A. Gray, 40, Strasburg, Ohio, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Joel T. Day, 48, Golden, Colo., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Heliodoro Bueno Gonzalez, 48, Hastings, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Chad D. Huber, 42, Oral, S.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Gaurang M. Kalabhai, 36, Elkhorn, Speeding 21-35, $200 (NSP)
Errollena Peters, 59, Pine Ridge, S.D., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)