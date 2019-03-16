Try 3 months for $3
Scales of Justice

Willie Lame, 57, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)

Stacy M. Bintliff, 43, Hill City, S.D., Parking violation, time limit, $25 (CPD)

Vincent M. Quijas, 19, Scottsbluff, Parking violation, $10 (CPD)

Danile Schweitzberger, 19, Scottsbluff, Parking violation, time limit, $25 (CPD)

Jesus Garza, 21, Alliance, Overweight on axle or group of axles, $25 (NSP)

Tara L. Broberg, 36, Rapid City, S.D., Nonresident violate 30-day, $25; Fail to use seat belt, $25 (NSP)

Keshia L. Buckles, 31, Merriman, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Damon E. Knobloch, 22, Alvord, Iowa, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Kirk R. Otte, 35, Gordon, Possess/consume open alcohol, $50 (NSP)

Eliud Cruz, 53, Edewater, Colo., Careless driving, $100 (NSP)

