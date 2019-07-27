Mark E. Reichman, 55, Lodgepole, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Jaquelyn R. Mousseaux, 30, Chadron, DUI alcohol, first offense, $500, $1,000 restitution, 12 months probation, 7 days jail, credit for 1 day served, 6 months driver’s license revocation (CPD)
Tim R. Ober, 41, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, $250 (CPD)
Wyatt E. Rosane, 23, Gordon, Reckless driving, first offense, $400; Drive left of center, $25 (CPD)
Claudine Soester, 29, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, reduced (x2), 12 months probation (CPD)
Kaylynn Lovejoy, 39, Chadron, Domestic assault, third degree, 30 days jail, 17 days credit for time served (CPD)
Alexa M. Meeboer, 26, Hay Springs, DUI .15+, $500, 7 days jail, 1 day credit for time served, 1 year driver’s license revocation, interlock; Drive under suspension/before reinstatement, $200 (CPD)
Leo Weist, 94, Chadron, No operator’s license, $75 (CPD)
Morgan Elliott, 20, Chadron, Attempt of a Class II misdemeanor, $200 (CPD)
Tyson D. Lewis, 31, Alliance, Theft, shoplifting $0-500, 45 days jail, 42 days credit for time served, $200 restitution (CPD)
Douglas J. Bryant, 68, Scottsdale, Arix., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Donovan A. Grimsley, 22, Laurel, Md., Overtaking/passing prohibited, $25 (NSP)
John C. Hunter, 68, Crawford, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Tim Ober, 41, Chadron, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (NSP)
Justice Boyles, 22, Rapid City, S.D., Disturbing the peace, reduced, $500 (DCSO)
Nathan Watson, 21, Chadron, Violate stop or yield sign, $75 (DCSO)