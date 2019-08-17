{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

Trace Hoefker, 20, Fort Calhoun, Minor in possession, $350; Possess/consume open alcohol, $50

Dustin Motz, 29, Chadron, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

Cody Crater, 24, Rapid City, S.D., Littering, $100 (CPD)

Matthew Hebel, 21, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)

Thomas G. Rempp, 42, Whitney, DUI, first offense, $500, 7 days jail, credit for 1 day served, 6 months driver’s license revocation, interlock; Refuse to submit to pretest, $100; Refuse to submit to chemical test, $500, 7 days jail, 6 months driver’s license revocation, interlock (CPD)

Mandi Hardy, 38, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, 10 days jail (CPD)

Gary L. Williams, II, 32, Chadron, Theft, shopliftin $0-200, $350, 1 day jail, credit for 1 day served, $35.98 restitution (CPD)

Marilyn J. Hinn, 52, Weeds, $25 (CPD)

Timothy Durbin, 42, Oakland, Calif., Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Taylor Alcorn, 22, Scottsbluff, Discharge firearm/weapon from highway (x2), 12 months probation on each; Criminal mischief $0-500, 12 months probation (G&P)

Margaret L. Arguello, 56, Vista, Calif., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Bojan Golob, 51, St. Louis, Mo., Speeding 6-10 $25 (NSP)

Joshua Brock, 44, Templeter, Fla., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Taylor Alcorn, 22, Scottsbluff, Drive during revocation, $250, 4 days jail, credit for 4 days served, 1 year driver’s license revocation (NSP)

Dallas H. Patterson, 41, Alamogordo, N.M., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Taylen Pieper, 20, Gordon, Minor in possession, $200; Possess/consume open alcohol, $50 (NSP)

Katrina L. Velazquez, 23, Gordon, No operator’s license, $75 (NSP)

Kaitlyn Wagoner, 21, Scottsbluff, Speeding 16-20, $125 (DCSO)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0