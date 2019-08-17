Trace Hoefker, 20, Fort Calhoun, Minor in possession, $350; Possess/consume open alcohol, $50
Dustin Motz, 29, Chadron, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)
Cody Crater, 24, Rapid City, S.D., Littering, $100 (CPD)
Matthew Hebel, 21, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)
Thomas G. Rempp, 42, Whitney, DUI, first offense, $500, 7 days jail, credit for 1 day served, 6 months driver’s license revocation, interlock; Refuse to submit to pretest, $100; Refuse to submit to chemical test, $500, 7 days jail, 6 months driver’s license revocation, interlock (CPD)
Mandi Hardy, 38, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, 10 days jail (CPD)
Gary L. Williams, II, 32, Chadron, Theft, shopliftin $0-200, $350, 1 day jail, credit for 1 day served, $35.98 restitution (CPD)
Marilyn J. Hinn, 52, Weeds, $25 (CPD)
Timothy Durbin, 42, Oakland, Calif., Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)
Taylor Alcorn, 22, Scottsbluff, Discharge firearm/weapon from highway (x2), 12 months probation on each; Criminal mischief $0-500, 12 months probation (G&P)
Margaret L. Arguello, 56, Vista, Calif., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Bojan Golob, 51, St. Louis, Mo., Speeding 6-10 $25 (NSP)
Joshua Brock, 44, Templeter, Fla., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Taylor Alcorn, 22, Scottsbluff, Drive during revocation, $250, 4 days jail, credit for 4 days served, 1 year driver’s license revocation (NSP)
Dallas H. Patterson, 41, Alamogordo, N.M., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Taylen Pieper, 20, Gordon, Minor in possession, $200; Possess/consume open alcohol, $50 (NSP)
Katrina L. Velazquez, 23, Gordon, No operator’s license, $75 (NSP)
Kaitlyn Wagoner, 21, Scottsbluff, Speeding 16-20, $125 (DCSO)