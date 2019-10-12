Joshua Sharp, 34, Chadron, Fail to appear or compley, 30 days jail; Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Drive under suspension/before reinstatement, 60 days jail, credit for 8 days served, one year driver’s license revocation (CPD)
Tyrell J. Sitting Holy, 28, Chadron, Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 30 days jail, credit for 27 days served; Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, 30 days jail (CPD)
Larissa Broberg, 21, Chadron, Theft, shoplifting $0-500, $200 (CPD)
Tyrell Sitting Holy, 28, Chadron, Trespass, second degree, $350 (CPD)
Paul Pullium, 28, Fort Morgan, Colo., Assault, third degree, $250 (CPD)
Tex W. Wells, 31, Chadron, No proof of insurance, $100 (G&P)
Cole R. Baumann, 26, Alliance, Violate deer regulations, $100, $2,000 liquidated damages (G&P)
Ronald A. Sanderson, 58, Brighton, Colo., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Patrick F. Duldulao, 33, Mississauga, Ontario, Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)
Lyle J. Humann, 42, Crawford, Plates not clear and visible, $25; Unlawful/ficticious display of plate, $50; No valid registration, $25 (NSP)
Karen L. Norton, 49, Crawford, No valid registration, $25 (NSP)
Orville J. Hoof, 31, Chadron, Drive during revocation, $200, one year driver’s license revocation (NSP)
Lowis Fleitas Hernandez, 39, Katy, Texas, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Asit D. Mehra, 45, New York, N.Y., Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)
Kacey B. Cummings, 32, Porcupine, S.D., Fail to appear or comply, 30 days jail; Nonresident violate suspension, $200; Possess marijuana, less than one ounce, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (NSP)
Scott E. Gibson, 58, Arvada, Colo., Violate stop or yield sign, $75 (NSP)
Randy Langemeier, 59, Alliance, Disturbing the peace, (x2), $100 each (NSP)
James R. Parker, 41, Sparks, Fail to have or carry fuel permit, $100; Overweight capacity plates, $75; Overweight axle or group of axles, $25 (NSP)
Raymond J. Corey, 73, Eloy, Ariz., Fail to have or carry fuel permit, $100 (NSP)
Wesley W. Schmidt, 64, Hot Springs, S.D., Attempt of a Class 4 felony, reduced, $500; Carry concealed weapon, first offense, reduced, $350; Speeding 6-10, reduced, $25 (NSP)
Jamee Anderson, 26, Gering, Speeding 11-15, $75 (DCSO)