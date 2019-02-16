Rachel Zeller, 25, Chadron, Operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest, 30 days jail, credit for 21 days time serviced; Reckless driving, first offense, 7 days jail (NSP)
Cassidy Lee Creekmore, 21, Littleton, Colo., DUI, alcohol, first offense, $500, 12 months probation, 60 days driver’s license revocation (NSP)
Cassidy L. Creekmore, 21, Littleton, Colo., Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)
Anthony M. McGeorge, 25, Lincoln, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Wylene R. Davis, 39, Nenzel, Speeding 6-10 $25 (NSP)
Joseph O. Dirks, 29, Chadron, DUI, alcohol, first offense, $500, 12 months probation, 60 days driver’s license revocation, interlock (NSP)
Molly M. Neer, 23, Rapid City, S.D., Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (NSP)
Doyle C. Pipeonhead, 55, Chadron, No valid registration, $25 (NSP)
Cale L. Anderson, 28, Hay Springs, No valid registration, $25; Fail to use seat belt, $25 (NSP)
Colin LaDeaux, 30, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, 30 days jail (CPD)
Chris Barganier, 23, Chadron, Parking Violation – time limit - $25 (CPD)
Andrew Corbine, 20, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
John Howard, Jr., 55, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, $200 (CPD)
Richard Harbor, III, 23, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, $200 (CPD)
Zachary Kozlik, 22, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)
Joan Woodward, 79, Complete stop at traffic stop, $75 (CPD)
Patricia B. Manning, 80, Hemingford, Speeding 11-15, $75 (DCSO)